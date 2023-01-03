ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State lands former Syracuse safety from transfer portal

It is no secret that the Ohio State defensive backfield was less than spectacular this season. In a scheme so reliant on athletic and versatile safety play it is vital that the backend of the defense improves for the 2023 season.

The Buckeyes have attempted to snag a few studs in the transfer portal and have fallen short, but Ohio State finally made a splash and grabbed a stud from the ACC in former Syracuse safety, Ja’Had Carter. The former Orange defensive back entered his name in the portal on December 15th after leading Syracuse in turnovers this season.

Carter had a breakout third year for the Orange and made a splash specifically against Clemson where he was responsible for two turnovers. Carter ended the season with six pass deflections, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery. Carter will be almost guaranteed to see some action considering his experienced resume of seeing action in 31 career games.

