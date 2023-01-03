Noah Ruggles' mom says he takes full responsibility for loss, thanks Buckeye Nation

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was one for the ages, at least if you were a Georgia fan. The Buckeyes controlled most of the game and seemed to have it in hand before a fourth-quarter Georgia comeback. The outcome was in doubt until a missed field goal in the final seconds by OSU kicker Noah Ruggles that would have won the game.

The end result was a 42-41 thriller that Ohio State really should have won. And while the life of a field goal kicker can be a love/hate relationship with a fan base, there’s no denying what Noah Ruggles has meant for this Ohio State program. Until that kick, Ruggles had missed only two field goals all season and had already drilled a clutch 48-yarder to put the Buckeyes up by six points late in the game.

However, he would be called upon last time, and we found out he was indeed human as the pressure of the moment seemed to get to him as 2022 literally came to a close on New Year’s Eve.

Ruggles was noticeably distraught after the game and didn’t have any comments to provide, but that didn’t stop his mom, Jackie, from speaking on his behalf in a very classy manner. She was quick to point out how Ruggles felt and the gratitude that she, Noah, and the family have for Buckeye Nation.

We all know there are a minority of loud, obnoxious fans that fired criticism at Ruggles, but this Ohio State program was better with him a part of it the last couple of years. It’s Buckeye Nation that should be thanking him and his family for sharing him in a scarlet and gray uniform.

He leaves the program as the most accurate kicker in Ohio State history, and that should be remembered more than the last time his toe hit the leather on Saturday night.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.