Moscow, ID

KHQ Right Now

Idaho authorities prepare for Moscow murder suspect's arrival

The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. Now, authorities are preparing for his arrival at the Latah County Jail.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Moscow murder suspect makes first court appearance, bail denied

MOSCOW, Idaho - The suspect accused in the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin made his first appearance in Idaho court on Jan. 5. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was booked into the Latah County Jail on Jan. 4 after flying into the...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect accused in University of Idaho murder case arrives in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused in the murders of four University of Idaho students in November has been booked into the Latah County Jail, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. When he exited the plane at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, 28-year-old...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Court documents: Suspect DNA found on knife sheath in Idaho murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho - The probable cause documents outlining what evidence was used to arrest Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have been released following his first court appearance in Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction

The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
LEWISTON, ID

