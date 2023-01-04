Read full article on original website
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
KHQ Right Now
Plane carrying Moscow murders suspect lands in Pullman
A plane carrying Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger landed in Pullman Thursday evening. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail later that evening.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
Family unsure about Kohberger’s connection to Moscow murder victims
The arrest came the same day as family and friends gathered to celebrate the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen on Friday.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho authorities prepare for Moscow murder suspect's arrival
The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, waived extradition in a hearing on Jan. 3 and will soon arrive in Idaho. Now, authorities are preparing for his arrival at the Latah County Jail.
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murder suspect makes first court appearance, bail denied
MOSCOW, Idaho - The suspect accused in the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin made his first appearance in Idaho court on Jan. 5. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was booked into the Latah County Jail on Jan. 4 after flying into the...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
KXLY
Court order prohibits police from sharing further information on Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are no longer allowed to share information on the University of Idaho student murders case due to a nondissemination order. Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued the court order on Tuesday. This means all investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the...
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect accused in University of Idaho murder case arrives in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho - The man accused in the murders of four University of Idaho students in November has been booked into the Latah County Jail, where he faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. When he exited the plane at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, 28-year-old...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Idaho murders: Everything you need to know about suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested nearly seven weeks after four students were brutally slain in their beds. DailyMail.com answers your questions about the arrest.
KHQ Right Now
Due to court order, Moscow police says it will no longer communicate about murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho - On the same day murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said a new court order makes it so the department "will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case." Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall...
KHQ Right Now
Court documents: Suspect DNA found on knife sheath in Idaho murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho - The probable cause documents outlining what evidence was used to arrest Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have been released following his first court appearance in Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early...
City of Lewiston Invites Residents to Learn More About Bryden Avenue Reconstruction
The City of Lewiston will hold an open house to give residents the opportunity to learn more about the reconstruction of Bryden Avenue from 4th Street to 7th Street. This open house will be held on January 17, 2023, from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston, Idaho 83501. City and consultant staff will be available to describe improvements, review right-of-way impacts, and answer questions.
KHQ Right Now
'I want him to be sick of seeing us': Victim's father says Idaho murder suspect wasn't on radar
MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been three days since 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested as a suspect in the murder case of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger had recently finished his first semester as a Washington State University graduate student in Pullman,...
Moscow suspect Bryan Kohberger changed title of Hyundai Elantra five days after murders
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Bryan C. Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra five days after the stabbings took place. According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger, 28, applied to transfer the...
KREM
'A significant development' | Pennsylvania police discuss surveillance, arrest of Moscow murder suspect
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After the University of Idaho murder suspect waived his right to an extradition hearing Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) held a press conference regarding his arrest and the agency's next steps in the investigation. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County, Pa., early...
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
