County workers doing their part to make sure San Diego can weather the storm

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County workers are doing everything they can to prepare for more rain this week.

After rain overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning, scattered showers continued Tuesday afternoon into the evening as a weak disturbance moved along Southern California, but we’re not out of the woods yet.

Ahead of the next round of rain, county workers are doing their part to ensure San Diego can weather the storm.

A stronger storm system is on the way leading to gusty winds and heavy rain, particularly in the northern area of San Diego County with lighter rain in areas farther south.

On Tuesday, FOX 5 followed around the San Diego County Department of Public Works as crews prepared for what is to come.

“Just getting ready, we don’t know what to expect. Which means we have to our plows on, sandbags that we need available our tools and equipment that we need to help prepare for the major storm,” said Carlos Michel, the road crew supervisor with the department of public works.

Michel and his crew started off their workday gathering up warning signs, gearing up rock plows for debris collection and lugging sandbags to prevent flooding in problematic areas.

One of those problematic areas is a small neighborhood in Vista.

“We’ve been clearing culverts, there have been leaves, and tree branches in there, mud like the one here (Vista),” Michel said.

Neighbors told FOX 5 that certain culverts have been the infamous culprit behind the all-too-common flooded street in front of their homes, making it difficult to head in and out of their community.

“The roads are taking a big hit, so we’ll see a lot of potholes, sinkholes and stuff. We do a lot of inspecting of the culverts of our conveying system, we do a lot of preventative maintenance, shoulder grading, grading cuts so the water can go where it needs to go.” Carlos Michel, Supervisor with the San Diego County Department of Public Works

Beginning overnight Wednesday into Thursday, San Diego can expect moderate to heavy rain, especially in North County, which could lead to more mud and rockslides to come.

Until the next round of weather, Michel is leaving San Diegans with one last piece of advice.

“Just be careful, if you see anybody working out there, whether it’s us, the state, or any other city, just be very careful and go really slow because people don’t know what they’re driving into. It could be a hole,” Michel pleaded.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.