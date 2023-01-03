ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

Team of the Week – Saugus (boys basketball)

By Joey Barrett
 1 day ago

You know what I’ve been thinking? That Saugus boys basketball team sure can shoot it. The Sachems won the second annual David Green Memorial Basketball Tournament on Thursday, and they did it in style. Against Winthrop on Wednesday, the dynamic duo of Josh Osawe (19 points) and Max Anajjar (16 points) led the charge, and the mix of paint presence and outside shooting sealed the deal. Fast forward a day – Saugus defeated Revere 67-47 to improve to 5-1 and win the tournament. The highlight of Thursday’s win against Revere: three-point shooting as Saugus connected on 12 threes. Osawe and Anajjar made the all-tournament team, and Ben Tapia-Gately scored 17 points, cementing himself as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. What a week it was for the Red and White, and as we begin the New Year, the Saugus faithful hopes the momentum rides its wave. Saugus, good week.

