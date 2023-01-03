Ohio State cornerback enters the transfer portal

Now that the season has come to a dramatic end for the Ohio State football team, you can expect the transfer and NFL declaration news to heat up. One of those dominoes fell Tuesday when defensive back JK Johnson entered the transfer portal according to several reports.

Out of DeSmet High School in Saint Louis, Missouri, Johnson was the No. 3 cornerback and 50th overall recruit in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports composite. He played in one game during his freshman year before dealing with a shoulder injury, but logged a substantial time in 2022, especially with injuries in the defensive backfield. Johnson started five games but didn’t see any time in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Instead, he watched Cam Brown and Denzel Burke get plenty of playing time against Georgia.

With a defensive back driven defense under Jim Knowles, Johnson’s loss could be significant when it comes to depth and ability. There are still plenty of bodies in the room, but losing arguably the No. 3 corner on the depth chart isn’t anything to sneeze at.

There is no information on where Johnson is leaning as far as a future program goes, but as we hear more, we’ll be on top of it.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.