Ohio State cornerback enters the transfer portal

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Now that the season has come to a dramatic end for the Ohio State football team, you can expect the transfer and NFL declaration news to heat up. One of those dominoes fell Tuesday when defensive back JK Johnson entered the transfer portal according to several reports.

Out of DeSmet High School in Saint Louis, Missouri, Johnson was the No. 3 cornerback and 50th overall recruit in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports composite. He played in one game during his freshman year before dealing with a shoulder injury, but logged a substantial time in 2022, especially with injuries in the defensive backfield. Johnson started five games but didn’t see any time in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Instead, he watched Cam Brown and Denzel Burke get plenty of playing time against Georgia.

With a defensive back driven defense under Jim Knowles, Johnson’s loss could be significant when it comes to depth and ability. There are still plenty of bodies in the room, but losing arguably the No. 3 corner on the depth chart isn’t anything to sneeze at.

There is no information on where Johnson is leaning as far as a future program goes, but as we hear more, we’ll be on top of it.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

