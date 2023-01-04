ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mild stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — A weak wave will bring a chance of a wintry mix to central Indiana today. Areas of light snow will be more likely across the northern tier of the state where temperatures remain at or below freezing. The Indianapolis metro area will see a brief rain/snow mix with a few spotty rain showers to the south. Impacts from this will be limited to a few slippery spots.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Balmy January continues in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the passage of a weak upper-level weather system that squeezed out some sprinkles and snowflakes, the pesky low clouds that blanketed central Indiana much of Sunday will linger into at least mid-morning Monday. Temperatures gradually drop into the 20s tonight with windchills Monday morning near 20°....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Warmer air returns to Indiana next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: House plant tips for winter

INDIANAPOLIS — The popularity of house plants seemed to explode during the COVID-19 pandemic, and interest has not dwindled since. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden introduced Kari Arney from his Keystone Avenue store on 13Sunrise this week to share her expertise on indoor greenery. For an inexperienced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Frontier begins direct flight from Indianapolis to Phoenix

INDIANAPOLIS — Frontier Airlines is giving travelers another option for direct flights from Indianapolis to Phoenix. The inaugural flight from Indianapolis International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport took off Friday, Jan. 6. The flight from Indianapolis to Phoenix will take place three times each week beginning Feb....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free: No-spend challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — When we think about budgeting, we look for things to cut to make the bottom line come out black instead of red each month. By cutting out a category and committing to not spend on that item or activity for a period of time, we gain a sense of control over our finances and budget.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pets of the week for 1-7-23

FISHERS, Ind. — Our new 13 to the Rescue series will feature adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from the Humane Society for Hamilton County for this week in the gallery below:. Brutus was homeless and alone before being brought into the animal shelter....
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Central Indiana homebuilder Paul Estridge Jr. dies at age 65

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Paul Estridge Jr., who's most widely known as a community leader and central Indiana homebuilder, has died at age 65. In 1983, Estridge founded The Estridge Group. The company has developed more than 35 neighborhoods and over 9,000 homes in central Indiana. Estridge was also the...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

2023 500 Festival princess applications close at midnight

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana college students have until midnight Sunday to apply for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess Program. Each year, 33 college-aged women are selected as 500 Festival Princesses and serve as ambassadors of the 500 Festival, their hometowns, and their schools. To be considered, candidates must be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Trash overflows near Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — Trash troubles continue for central Indiana residents, this time people who live around the Washington Square Mall are saying they're concerned about an overflowing recycling bin. They join a growing number of voices across the area from people who say they are facing a similar struggle. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd.
INDIANA STATE

