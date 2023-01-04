ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

The Independent

Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
MOSCOW, ID
KAKE TV

CPR certifications in Wichita encouraged following Damar Hamlin collapse Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A scary moment during this week’s Monday Night Football game is reminding people of the importance of learning lifesaving measures, like CPR. Buffalo Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
WICHITA, KS
WSAZ

Local doctors encourage AED be present at all athletic events

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands watched as medical personnel worked to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday night. The 24-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Local sports medicine physician Dr. Andy Gilliland was watching on his...
KENTUCKY STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Jenison school teaches class outdoors year-round

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There’s an early childhood learning center in Jenison giving young students a chance to spend a lot more time outside than just at recess. Students at the Kids First School in Hudsonville are enjoying class outside even when there’s snow and below-freezing temperatures.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

