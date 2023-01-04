Read full article on original website
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The Truth
Vincent "Vito" Smothers Age 27 and Age 41Photo byMichigan Department of Corrections. This is the story of Vincent "Vito" Smothers, a man who killed at least twelve people by the time he was 26. He detailed his life and the murders he committed in public court affidavits.
ABC News
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse puts spotlight on cardiac arrest in young people
The collapse of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night's NFL game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals with millions watching at home is bringing cardiac arrest, even among young professional athletes, into a larger focus. Hamlin, 24, "suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit" in the on-field episode, the...
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
Julie West was home Monday night when she got a text from a friend: "Julie, can I call you?" Of course, she responded. Her phone rang. "Are you watching the game?" West's friend asked. "I just want to forewarn you." There was something happening on Monday Night Football he didn't want West to see.
Allegan County mourns the passing of Wayland Union Schools teacher, wrestling coach
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Allegan County community is mourning the loss of a teacher and wrestling coach who suffered a stroke last month. Jody Tyner, 52, of Hastings, had a stroke on Dec. 17, 2022, and then passed away on Dec. 31, 2022. Tyner was an 8th-grade history teacher...
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
KAKE TV
CPR certifications in Wichita encouraged following Damar Hamlin collapse Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A scary moment during this week’s Monday Night Football game is reminding people of the importance of learning lifesaving measures, like CPR. Buffalo Bills' Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and suffered cardiac arrest during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
WSAZ
Local doctors encourage AED be present at all athletic events
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands watched as medical personnel worked to save Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life on Monday night. The 24-year-old suffered sudden cardiac arrest during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Local sports medicine physician Dr. Andy Gilliland was watching on his...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
13 On Your Side talks to Good Samaritan, clinic that saved frozen Muskegon cat
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In his darkest hours, Elliot the cat was found frozen to the street near Laketon Avenue and Wood Street in Muskegon Monday morning. Kelli Vanderlaan found Elliot on her way to work, wiggled him loose and brought him into her truck. "At that point, I...
Hope College data breach 'scary to think about' for alum whose whole family may be at risk
HOLLAND, Mich. — The legal woes began mounting for Holland-based Hope College this week in the aftermath of a September data breach. Critics accuse the embattled college of keeping it silent for months prior to taking the news public in mid-December. The Michigan attorney general has called the scale...
Jenison school teaches class outdoors year-round
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There’s an early childhood learning center in Jenison giving young students a chance to spend a lot more time outside than just at recess. Students at the Kids First School in Hudsonville are enjoying class outside even when there’s snow and below-freezing temperatures.
Rockford High School marching band heading to Rose Bowl parade after airline chaos
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Thousands of travelers across the country are facing travel headaches in airports following the weekend snowstorm. In Grand Rapids, a handful of flights were impacted including a Thursday flight that would have taken a portion of the Rockford High School marching band to California. They were...
'PURE EXCITEMENT' | Rockford band returns home after historic performance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of the Rockford High School Marching Band gets off two Great Lakes Motorcoach buses, they seem a bit tired. But you'll have to excuse them, because the last 48 hours have been a whirlwind of activity for them. For example, band director Brian...
