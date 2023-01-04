ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

Hoosiers frustrated with inconsistent trash service pickup

By Adam Schumes
WRTV
WRTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l2FzU_0k2beoNB00

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Throughout Hendricks County, you will see overflowing trash bins with bag pilling up on many streets. It’s a problem those who live in the area say have been going on for weeks.

“They haven't picked up our trash in three weeks,” Ramiro Torres said.

Dane Middlebrook says their trash service is Waste Management, which bought Ray’s Trash Service back in the fall .

“Today’s is my pickup day – they got today to come get it, otherwise we are going to have to come up with alternatives,” Middlebrook said.

Waste Management said its working to replace 30% of the Ray’s Trash Service fleet because it didn’t meet safety standards.

“When the wind picked up there was trash all up and down the street. The neighbors came out and repicked it back up [and] put it back in the containers. We shouldn’t have to do that; we pay for a service,” Middlebrook said.

Several people have reached out to WRTV saying Waste Management has missed several pickups.

To help with the ongoing issue right now – Waste Management said more than 20 additional drivers have been sent out to clean up areas. Middlebrook and Torres say that’s not good enough.

“I don’t believe everything that I’ve been told – you don’t stop service just because you say you don’t have equipment that was maintained properly,” Middlebrook said.

Waste Management says it might not be until February until customers will be fully apart of its system – Dane is just hoping until then that his trash doesn’t keep piling up in front of his home.

“If this is Waste Management’s best – I would rather not have it,” Middlebrook said.

Waste Management says it actively working to service as soon possible – and they're hoping to do so by the end of the week.

Waste Management released this statement to WRTV:

Customers as this time are encouraged to visit and monitor https://www.wm.com/us/en/rays-trash for continued updates. Customers may also contact Ray’s Trash Service directly at 317-539-2024 or 800-531-6752 , or by emailing residential@raystrash.com . WM looks forward to integrating Ray’s Trash Customers into the WM platform – including the customer suite of communications, and implementing WM’s smart fleet technology [wm.com] in early February, which will significantly streamline the customer experience for current Ray’s Trash Customers.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Downtown train derailment environmental clean up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Construction continues for Station 38

Construction, led by Terre Haute-based company Garmong Construction, continues on Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 38. Upon completion, the station will be the newest for the city in nearly 36 years. The 17,000-square-foot facility will feature a five-bay apparatus area, 14-dorm living area, two day rooms, a kitchen, fitness area, turnout...
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County honors employees for many years of service

Hamilton County is celebrating 170 employees for their service to the community. Each year the Board of Commissioners and Human Resources Department recognize and honor employees for long and meritorious service by presenting service awards at the end of each five years of employment. Each recipient will be given a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday

The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton …. Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations

A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations. A video posted by a concerned customer online...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Circle Centre Mall Chick-fil-A closes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal. The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Simon malls ignore security questions

Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy