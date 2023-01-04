Read full article on original website
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Spokane shooting reignites debate over need for stricter gun control lawsEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Former Spokane County worker to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County worker who pleaded guilty to first-degree theft was ordered to repay $1.38 million in stolen public funds and serve prison time. According to court documents, Rhonda Sue Ackerman, who worked as a liability claims technician for Spokane County, stole $1,378,541 over the course of a decade by filing dozens of fake claims. The...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Spokane police looking for help identifying Washington Trust Bank robbery suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is requesting help from the public to identify a man suspected of robbing the Washington Trust Bank on South Grand Boulevard Tuesday evening. SPD officers responded to the robbery at about 4:45 p.m. If you have any information or can identify the...
Person killed by a train near Downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person was hit by a train on Thursday, Jan. 5. That person is now dead. It happened on 4th Ave. and Sunset Blvd. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Lewiston Woman Killed in Spokane County Crash
SPANGLE, WA – A 54-year-old Lewiston woman was killed in a collision about seven miles south of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol, Jeanette LaVance was southbound on State Route 195 approaching milepost 77 when her 2006 Chevy Trailblazer crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2022 Freighliner M2 truck at 2:21 p.m.
Stolen puppies and text threats leave Spokane family scared
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four stolen huskies, a threatening text and a Spokane family just wanting resolution. While many were celebrating the end of the year, one family was out searching day and night for four of its members stolen right out of their backyard. “Everything was broken, everything was just scattered torn off the walls,” Michelle Madera said. On Wednesday, Madera came home to a mess. “My TV was knocked down. My jewelry was gone through. My clothes were gone through. They took my fire boxes my safe boxes, my gun safe,” she said. It wasn’t just stuff that was stolen, her four husky puppies were taken right from their kennels. Thanks to social media, on Thursday they found Avalanche in Priest River. Tips came in that one pup was in St. Regis, Montana, but instead Madera had found only collars and leashes. And then most recently, her daughters dog, sunshine was found in superior, Montana. Her dog Cleo and her son’s dog Mr. Gold is still out there. “These people, they just dropped off my dogs at an underpass,” she said. The American Kennel Club cites out of around 2 million stolen dogs per year in the United States, few get found. Even fewer, have a threat attached. “They texted me saying stop looking that they were gone. And I responded that I wasn’t going to. I’m not going to give up looking for them,” she said. The alleged thief texted from a 907-area code, that’s in Alaska. Nonstop Local called but there was a message saying the number was not available. Madera did show other texts she got, including one sent right after they found Avalanche that said “Stop looking” and that they are watching her family. Even more strange one text read “Your belongs are in a box behind snows auto north Spokane better get them asap before someone helps themselves.” A friend went and actually did find a box with some of Madera’s things there. “It was only just a few things,” she said. With two kids, struggling to understand why this has happened… “They’re having nightmares that a bad guy is going to come in,” she said. She just wants her family to feel safe again. “I can’t fricking sleep. I can’t sleep. I hear everything in my house right now. I don’t feel safe and it’s frusterating,” she said. And her puppies returned. “I just want my dogs back. I don’t even care about all my other stuff that can be replaced. I just want my puppies back,” she said. Madera said safety is just too important so she’s choosing to move her family. They did contact crime check, but have not heard back yet on what will happen with that threat. This is a good reminder to microchip your pup in case they do go missing, it will be easier to find them.
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Sacred Heart back open after potential explosive investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency room is back open after an investigation into a potentially explosive device found on a patient. Providence said a patient who was flown to the hospital for treatment was found to have explosive materials on them. Providence security, Spokane Police, and Spokane firefighters contained the situation and secured the area. Some patients...
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Spokane deputies seize drugs, weapons from car outside Camp Hope
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on...
Deputies arrest man who fired shots inside Hayden apartment
HAYDEN, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a man was screaming and firing a gun inside an apartment in Hayden, Idaho. KCSO responded to the Mathews Apartments in Hayden after someone who lives at the apartment called 911 and said 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was screaming and firing a gun inside his apartment. Another caller said bullets were coming...
It's a girl!
COEUR d'ALENE — Emily Truscott was due to give birth to her second child on Dec. 28. The baby, like many, was late. So when she began having contractions on New Year's Eve at their St. Maries home, husband Tyson Truscott didn't hesitate to help his wife to their car and begin the 55-mile drive to Kootenai Health.
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
Man shot, killed by Post Falls police on I-90 identified
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man who was shot and killed by Post Falls police after “intentionally” hitting several vehicles and patrol cars has been identified. Police say 57-year-old Randy Ness, of Post Falls, was shot and killed by at least one Post Falls police officer on Thursday morning. Coeur d’Alene Police say Ness was targeting and ramming parked cars...
Spokane couple accused of stealing trailer arrested in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston Police officers arrested two people from Spokane who are accused of stealing a trailer and possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Lewiston Police Department was notified of a missing 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer on Sunday. An ISP trooper was patrolling near Lewiston Hill on US 95 and saw the trailer being pulled by an unlicensed GMC Sierra....
Pursuit ends with death of suspect on I-90 in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) have confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. ISP did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured. While westbound traffic was...
Teen twin arrested in deadly North Spokane shooting released from police custody
SPOKANE, Wash, — New court documents reveal an argument at a birthday party led to a double shooting in North Spokane. The shooting happened in the early morning hours of December 18th, 2022. According to a search warrant, a set of 16-year-old twin brothers were at the party at a home in the area of Wedgewood and Lidgerwood. According to...
