Indianapolis, IN

CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
ktalnews.com

Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CBS DFW

Damar Hamlin's family makes first statement after player's cardiac arrest

The family of Damar Hamlin on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of "love and support" shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety hours after the player suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition."Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," Hamlin's family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. "Please keep Damar in your prayers."The family did not provide a specific medical update on Hamlin, but they thanked the first responders and medical staff at the...
allnurses.com

Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest Has Health Professionals Talking About Commotio Cordis

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Football players understand that injuries are an occupational hazard. But what healthy 24 yr old, much less healthy 24 yr old professional athlete envisions a routine tackle turning into a life-threatening cardiac event? Certainly, neither Damar Hamlin, a fresh starter for the Buffalo Bills, nor even the team doctor could have predicted that before the big game was over, he’d be in ICU with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest.
The Connection

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest

TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
News 12

Medical expert weighs in on Bills player's cardiac arrest

It's the moment that made football fans across the country hold their breath. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field in a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills confirmed the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest. "It's not a heart attack," said Dr. Julio Panza, director of cardiology...
WTHR

AES Indiana building lit up for Damar Hamlin

INDIANAPOLIS — The AES Indiana building on Monument circle is honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. The business has lit up its building in red and blue Wednesday night. "This is bigger than football, this is about coming together and showing support for this young player," AES said...
WTHR

WTHR

