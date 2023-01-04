Read full article on original website
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
ktalnews.com
Damar Hamlin awake at hospital, showing “remarkable improvement”
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — According to doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam initially broke the news that Hamlin was awake via Twitter. “Our boy...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
techaiapp.com
NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest
Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
Damar Hamlin's family makes first statement after player's cardiac arrest
The family of Damar Hamlin on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the outpouring of "love and support" shown toward the Buffalo Bills safety hours after the player suffered cardiac arrest during a game Monday night in Cincinnati. The Bills said Tuesday that the 24-year-old Hamlin remained in critical condition."Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us," Hamlin's family wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the player's marketing representative, Jordon Rooney. "Please keep Damar in your prayers."The family did not provide a specific medical update on Hamlin, but they thanked the first responders and medical staff at the...
What is commotio cordis and is it why Damar Hamlin collapsed?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during an NFL game with the Cincinnati Bengals. The cardiac arrest could have been caused by commotio cordis, doctors say.
allnurses.com
Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest Has Health Professionals Talking About Commotio Cordis
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Football players understand that injuries are an occupational hazard. But what healthy 24 yr old, much less healthy 24 yr old professional athlete envisions a routine tackle turning into a life-threatening cardiac event? Certainly, neither Damar Hamlin, a fresh starter for the Buffalo Bills, nor even the team doctor could have predicted that before the big game was over, he’d be in ICU with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Hospitalized: What Experts Know About Cardiac Arrest
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin threw himself into the path of a Cincinnati Bengals ball carrier, taking a hard hit to the chest that sent both NFL players to the ground. Hamlin, 24, stood to dust himself off, took two steps — and then fell flat on his back, limp and unresponsive. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following the tough tackle in Monday...
News 12
Medical expert weighs in on Bills player's cardiac arrest
It's the moment that made football fans across the country hold their breath. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field in a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills confirmed the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest. "It's not a heart attack," said Dr. Julio Panza, director of cardiology...
AOL Corp
What caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest? Doctors say his heart was likely healthy before collapse
A potential cause of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's jarring collapse and cardiac arrest — witnessed in real time by millions of viewers of "Monday Night Football" — was immediately recognized by heart experts who also happened to be watching the game. "I knew exactly what was going...
WTHR
What happened to Damar Hamlin? How cardiac arrest is different from heart attack
WASHINGTON — When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it quickly became evident the situation was extremely serious. Millions of NFL fans tuned into Monday Night Football watched in shock as paramedics performed CPR on the 24-year-old and an ambulance took him...
Doctors call on more people to learn CPR after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Doctors are calling on the public to familiarize themselves with lifesaving CPR techniques after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin received CPR, which stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, to restore his heartbeat on the field, the Bills said in a...
AES Indiana building lit up for Damar Hamlin
INDIANAPOLIS — The AES Indiana building on Monument circle is honoring injured Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. The business has lit up its building in red and blue Wednesday night. "This is bigger than football, this is about coming together and showing support for this young player," AES said...
Doctors urge importance of CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin incident
MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's scary hit, the bright lights of Monday Night Football are now shining a spotlight on cardiac health. This, after the Buffalo Bills announced the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, which left him in critical condition. "Cardiac arrest in general...
Damar Hamlin collapsed. Indiana mom whose son died of cardiac arrest on football field grieved
What happened to Damar Hamlin hit close to home for Julie West, an Indiana mom whose son Jake died from cardiac arrest during football practice.
