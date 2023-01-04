Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Adele Begging Boyfriend Rich Paul To Get Hitched In Las Vegas Ceremony, Insider Claims: 'She Has Her Heart Set On It'
Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul has yet to pop the big question, but according to an insider, she's already making plans for them to walk down the aisle!The singer, 34, is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele," so she thought tying the knot in Sin City style would be the perfect way to cap off the year."If Adele had her way they’d be married already," the source insisted to Radar. "She’s begged Rich to elope on countless occasions, and now has set her heart on doing it in Las Vegas sooner than later."The pair have been...
Adele's Latest Health Struggles Have Fans Worried
From an outsider's perspective, it seems that Adele's Las Vegas shows have been going very smoothly. While her residency, "Weekends with Adele," got off to a bit of a rocky start, originally being postponed as a result of COVID-19, all of the shows were ultimately sold out in spite of soaring ticket prices ranging up to thousands of dollars, per 8 News Now. Yet, while things look to be going swimmingly with "Weekends with Adele," fans who attended the Grammy winner's most recent concert may be seeing things a bit differently.
EW.com
Adele reveals she suffers from 'really bad' sciatica during Vegas concert
Adele isn't letting anything ruin her Las Vegas residency. The "Easy on Me" singer, who kicked off her Weekends With Adele concerts in November, revealed that she suffers from intense back pain that makes it difficult for her to walk during her New Year's Eve performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
ETOnline.com
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Pregnant Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae El Moussa Placed On Bed Rest Due To Nerve Pain
Busy times are ahead for Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband, Tarek El Moussa. The couple are over the moon and announced Baby El Moussa is loading and will make his or her debut in early 2023. While Heather has been forming a child in her body, her body is fighting […] The post Pregnant Selling Sunset Star Heather Rae El Moussa Placed On Bed Rest Due To Nerve Pain appeared first on Reality Tea.
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dies From Surgery Complications
Keenan Cahill, the beloved YouTube star known for his lip-synching videos, died on Thursday from surgery complications. He was 27. Cahill was just an infant when he was diagnosed with Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome, a progressive condition that causes tissues and organs to enlarge and deteriorate at an accelerated rate. Cahill, who had created videos with Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, 50 Cent and many other stars, announced earlier this month that he was scheduled to have open heart surgery on Dec. 15. On a GoFundMe that announced his death, Cahill's family said the online star was recovering from the surgery when he suddenly developed complications Thursday. He will go down as one of YouTube's original stars, first going viral in 2010 and amassing over 500 million views and 700,000 subscribers over the years. “Rip Keenan Thank You for always making the world smile,” Pauly D wrote in a tweet that included a photo of the two performing together.Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022 Read it at People
Britney Spears Channels ‘Baby One More Time’ School Girl Style In Plaid Skirt For Flight To NYC
Britney Spears took a note from her fashion past while getting ready for her latest trip. Making a fashion statement, the star donned a plaid miniskirt that looked like it could have been plucked off the set of her “Baby One More Time” music video. The pop star, 41, delighted fans as she showed off her Millenium-inspired travel ensemble in one of her zippy outfit videos posted to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 12.
Britney Spears Selling Calabasas Home Amid Rumors Of Marital Strife With Sam Asghari
Britney Spears is looking to rake in the dough in 2023! According to a report, the singer is listing her and hubby Sam Asghari's Calabasas, Calif., pad less than a year after they first purchased the impressive property.The pair bought the 11,650-square-foot abode in June 2022 for $11.8 million, but an insider explained the superstar just never felt quite at home in the space.As OK! reported, the Calabasas crib was in the same neighborhood as ex Kevin Federline's house, where he lives with their two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16.It's unclear if the How I Met Your...
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish Recalls Hating Her Body as a Teen Amid Hypermobility Diagnosis
Billie Eilish has found the love and strength of her body. In the latest issue of Vogue, the 21-year-old singer opens up about her new outlook on her physique after overcoming a diagnosis that derailed her dance career at a young age. "Going through my teenage years of hating myself...
Bustle
Selena Gomez Embraces “Throuple” Life With Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz-Beckham
A new year was bound to bring us a new famous pairing or two but this latest combo of celebs has definitely got the internet talking, mostly because they’ve been dubbed a “throuple” by one of their own. For their New Year’s Eve celebrations, Selena Gomez enjoyed a yacht trip in Mexico with Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham, Raquelle Stevens, who recently appeared in My Mind & Me, and others. Taking to Instagram, Gomez shared photos of herself embracing the Peltz-Beckhams, hilariously captioning the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.” The images included the trio embracing in a hug, selfies of Peltz and Gomez, and the two women getting their hair and makeup done.
NME
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari denies rumours he is controlling her social media
Britney Spears‘ husband Sam Asghari has addressed rumours that he has been controlling his wife’s social media. Why is #FreeBritney trending and what is conservatorship?. Fans began to grow suspicious earlier this month that Spears didn’t have control of her own social media when she celebrated her birthday with a tribute to her younger sister Jamie Lynn, who she has been feuding with.
JoJo Siwa Shows Off Her Ripped Abs In New Selfie 1 Year After Focusing On Her ‘Physical Health’
JoJo Siwa, 19, proudly showed off the results of her fitness progress on the final day of 2022. The Dance Moms alum flaunted her toned abs while she wore a crop top and black briefs in a mirror selfie, which she posted to Instagram on Dec. 31. JoJo’s post also included a photo of the teenager sweating during a workout on January 1, 2022. In her caption, JoJo explained how she dedicated this past year to her “physical health.”
Adele Cheers As Fans Get Engaged at Her Las Vegas Show
Adele’s New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas was made even more special when a set of fans got engaged. While ringing in 2023 with her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, photographer and hair and makeup artist Jorge Antonio Campos posted a video on TikTok showing his brother’s engagement at the show. One man can be seen getting down on one knee, as he puts a ring on the finger of another man who begins to cry and excitedly says, “yes.” Meanwhile, the superstar singer watches the sweet moment from the stage, shouting “Happy New Year.” She then points at the couple with a smile on her face, alerting the crowd about the engagement as she cheers “woohoo!”
Special Forces Premiere: Dehydration, Broken Bones and a Scary Skydive Push 4 Recruits Past Their Limits
The stars of Fox's new reality series jumped out of a helicopter and and crossed a 300-foot canyon on a wire as they learned why they were warned dying is "nature's way of saying you've failed" The first episode of Fox's new reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw 16 celebrities show up to answer the call of duty. However, by the end of the episode, four of them were already gone. The show, which premiered Wednesday night, follows the group of stars — known only as "recruits"...
Sharon Osbourne Reflects on "Weirdest" Health Scare After Hospitalization
Watch: Sharon Osbourne Reflects on "Weirdest" Health Scare. Sharon Osbourne is still trying to piece together what exactly caused her recent hospitalization. The TV star shared what she remembers from the incident during the Jan. 3 episode of her U.K. show The Talk. After co-host JJ Anisiobi asked if she could tell viewers what happened, Sharon noted she couldn't divulge much.
TODAY.com
Sara Bareilles and actor Joe Tippett are engaged
The “Brave” singer announced her engagement to actor Joe Tippett after more than six years together in an Instagram post on Sunday, Jan. 1. In the photo, Bareilles and Tippett gaze into each others eyes with a smile on their faces while the singer shows off her engagement ring. Bareilles wrote in the caption, "Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES."
