Savannah Guthrie also said it's "been the joy of a lifetime" working alongside Hoda Kotb on Today for the last five years Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are celebrating a big career milestone together. As of Tuesday, the two Today show co-anchors have been working together on the long-running program for five years. With that in mind, the pair's colleagues joined them in revisiting their years-long journey alongside each other. The clip during Tuesday's broadcast was filled with many smiles and laughs from Guthrie, 51, and Kotb, 58, as they...

2 DAYS AGO