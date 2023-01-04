ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KHQ Right Now

Moscow murder suspect set to make first court appearance in Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is set to make his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on Jan. 5 at 9:30 a.m. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of Nov. 13. Kohberger arrived...
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY

How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect

MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Court documents: Suspect DNA found on knife sheath in Idaho murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho - The probable cause documents outlining what evidence was used to arrest Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have been released following his first court appearance in Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Gag Order Issued For Bryan Kohberger Murder Case

Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall has issued a gag order on the murder case against Bryan Kohberger. Judge Marshall issued the order Tuesday in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow. It prohibits investigators, police and attorneys from discussing the case publicly. The order bans the Moscow Police Department from communicating with the public or the media about the case.
LATAH COUNTY, ID

