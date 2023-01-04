Read full article on original website
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murder suspect set to make first court appearance in Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho - 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is set to make his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom on Jan. 5 at 9:30 a.m. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of Nov. 13. Kohberger arrived...
KHQ Right Now
Plane carrying Moscow murders suspect lands in Pullman
A plane carrying Moscow murders suspect Bryan Kohberger landed in Pullman Thursday evening. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail later that evening.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released
The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
KING-5
Kohberger’s DNA found on knife sheath in University of Idaho killings: Court documents
SEATTLE — Investigators reportedly found DNA on a knife sheath and used cellphone data to track down the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in November. According to the documents that were unsealed Thursday, investigators found a knife sheath, with "Ka-Bar" 'USMC" and the United...
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
KXLY
Court order prohibits police from sharing further information on Moscow murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police are no longer allowed to share information on the University of Idaho student murders case due to a nondissemination order. Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall issued the court order on Tuesday. This means all investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the...
KHQ Right Now
Court documents: Suspect DNA found on knife sheath in Idaho murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho - The probable cause documents outlining what evidence was used to arrest Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger have been released following his first court appearance in Idaho. Kohberger is accused of killing University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in the early...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
KHQ Right Now
Due to court order, Moscow police says it will no longer communicate about murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho - On the same day murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waived extradition in Pennsylvania, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said a new court order makes it so the department "will no longer be communicating with the public or the media regarding this case." Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
KOMO News
Man charged for Idaho murders visited area near victims' home at least 12 times
The DNA of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students in November was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene. Cellphone data also showed the man was in the area of the victims’ home multiple times in the months before the attacks, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.
Idaho murders: Judge issues gag order blocking officials, defense from discussing case against Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Judge Megan Marshall has issued a gag order in the ambush murders of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their sleep in November.
pullmanradio.com
Gag Order Issued For Bryan Kohberger Murder Case
Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall has issued a gag order on the murder case against Bryan Kohberger. Judge Marshall issued the order Tuesday in Latah County Second District Court in Moscow. It prohibits investigators, police and attorneys from discussing the case publicly. The order bans the Moscow Police Department from communicating with the public or the media about the case.
Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
KREM2
New court order prohibits new information on Moscow murder case to public, media
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department has announced that a court order from Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall will prohibit any new information on the Moscow murder case to the public. MPD says this order "prohibits any communication by investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of...
KHQ Right Now
'I want him to be sick of seeing us': Victim's father says Idaho murder suspect wasn't on radar
MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been three days since 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested as a suspect in the murder case of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger had recently finished his first semester as a Washington State University graduate student in Pullman,...
‘It felt like a cloud was lifted off of us’: Dad of Idaho murder victim talks about arrest of suspected killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Less than 24 hours before a celebration of life for their daughter, the family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves learned the news they'd been waiting for: police had arrested a suspect.
Moscow suspect Bryan Kohberger changed title of Hyundai Elantra five days after murders
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Bryan C. Kohberger, a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, changed the title of his white 2015 Hyundai Elantra five days after the stabbings took place. According to a public records request filed by KTVB, Kohberger, 28, applied to transfer the...
KREM
Defense, prosecution experts weigh in on high-profile cases, Moscow murder suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — John Henry Browne knows highly publicized cases. "Nobody in their right mind in the 70s and 80s would think Ted Bundy might be innocent," the seasoned defense attorney says of one of his past cases. He defended the convicted serial killer, but that was long before...
