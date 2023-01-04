MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.

