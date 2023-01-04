ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
Can Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Recover from Mass Flight Cancellations?

U.S. passenger carrier Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had an overwhelming Christmas, 2022, to say the least. Reports from December 28 note that the company canceled about 13,000 flights since December 22 (more than 50% of its services). Southwest’s reputation took a serious hit. Nonetheless, its operations seem to be recovering, and the company might still be able to salvage its honor with a customer-centric approach.
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
Southwest Airlines Debacle Continues as It Cancels Another Round of Flights

Ashlyn Harmon of New Orleans searches for her Southwest Airlines bags amongst hundreds of others at Midway International Airport as Southwest continues to cancel thousands of flights across the country Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Chicago. Harmon said her family's initial Southwest flight was cancelled on Christmas so they rebooked on American Airlines, although Southwest still shipped their bags to Midway. "We rebooked ourselves," she said. "I figure we can deal with refunds and all of that when we get back." She was searching for her own bag, which contains medication for her young son. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Woman’s AirTag tracks suitcase at apartment complex and McDonald’s as United insists it’s safe in ‘wild’ messages

A woman has gone viral online after she documented her missing luggage’s wild adventure, from an apartment complex to a McDonald’s, after United Airlines lost her suitcase.On Thursday 28 December, Valerie Szybala arrived in Washington, DC after transferring flights in Chicago, Illinois through United Airlines. Upon landing, she was informed through the United app that her bag had been delayed. The app said her luggage would arrive in DC on Friday and gave her the option to have her belongings delivered.“I said OK, and that was a big mistake,” she told The Independent. “The third-party company that they contracted...
