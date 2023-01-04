Read full article on original website
Microsoft recognized its first labor union in the US after staff at $7.5 billion video game firm ZeniMax Studios voted to unionize
Around 300 workers at ZeniMax Studios voted to unionize after Microsoft agreed to voluntarily recognize the Union.
Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard approved in another country
Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard has been approved by Chile, adding to the handful of approvals so far.
Engadget
Microsoft is now the home of the video game industry's largest union
Quality assurance workers at ZeniMax Studios have voted in favor of forming a union with Communications Workers of America — and ZeniMax's parent company, Microsoft, didn't stand in the way. Microsoft formally recognized ZeniMax Workers United/CWA alongside today's vote results, making this the largest union in the video game industry and the first US union at Microsoft overall.
Could Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Pull A Bob Iger And Return As CEO? One Investor Predicts It Will Happen In 2023
Given the steep downturn in Amazon’s stock price and stiff operational challenges ahead, could Jeff Bezos pull a Bob Iger and return as the company’s CEO? One investor is predicting that scenario will play out in 2023. A comeback by Bezos, who handed the reins to longtime company vet Andy Jassy in mid-2021 and became executive chairman, is one of 10 financial market predictions for this year by Michael Batnick, managing partner at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Related Story Showbiz Stocks 2022: WWE Wins Wall Street Battle Royale As Disney, Others Bite The Dust Related Story Fox, News Corp. Sign 20-Year Lease Renewals At New York...
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Salesforce's massive layoffs are a sign for Silicon Valley that the worst is yet to come
After a bad 2022, analysts say that Salesforce, Microsoft, and other cloud companies will see more customers cut costs. The results could get grim.
Salesforce cuts 10% of staff in layoffs as boss Marc Benioff holds his hands up for ‘hiring too many people’
The software company will lay off around 8,000 people after going on a wild hiring spree during the pandemic.
Amazon cutting total of 18,000 workers as tech layoffs mount
Amazon said it is slashing a total of 18,000 jobs, a larger number of positions than it previously announced and the largest set of layoffs in the e-commerce giant's history."We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public on Wednesday. "However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me."Jassy said the layoffs will mostly impact the company's...
Salesforce Unveils Big Job Cuts, Restructuring Plans As CEO Marc Benioff Tightens Grip
Salesforce (CRM) - Get Free Report shares jumped higher Wednesday after the enterprise software group unveiled plans to cut around 10% of its global workforce amid a restructuring strategy under stand-alone CEO Marc Benioff. Salesforce said it will close some of its offices, while eliminating around 10% of its estimated...
Activision-Blizzard Xbox deal latest: UK regulator delays decision, Microsoft may close without FTC
Microsoft's Activision-Blizzard acquisition for Xbox is a never-ending stream of regulatory drama, and it's only getting spicier.
Amazon CEO says company will lay off more than 18,000 workers
The layoffs represent the single largest number of jobs cut at a technology company since the industry began aggressively downsizing last year.
Layoffs at Amazon and Salesforce point to why January is often the worst month for job cuts
Employers often start the year by asking, "What's not going well? Can we change this or restructure that?," said the professor Cary Cooper.
CNET
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
Albany Herald
Microsoft Stock: Here's When to Buy the Dip
Yesterday, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report were getting hit. Now it's Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Free Report turn.
CNET
AT&T Will Offer 6 Months of Nvidia's GeForce Ultimate for Free
Last January AT&T and Nvidia announced a partnership that saw the telecom giant offer six months of Nvidia GeForce Now to its wireless users. Nvidia is unveiling a new, higher-tier Ultimate version of its game-streaming platform at CES 2023 and it's once again partnering with AT&T, this time to offer six free months of the service for its wireless and fiber users.
The Microsoft-Activision deal gives Lina Khan a $69 billion problem in 2023. Defeating it will set the tone on Big Tech deals for years to come.
The FTC chair has made Big Tech her prime target, though Microsoft's purchase of "Call of Duty" developer Activision will throw up serious challenges.
Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge
Salesforce is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Major technology companies are pruning their payrolls that they rapidly expanded.
CNET
The 15 Best PS5 Games to Play Right Now
The PlayStation 5 turned two years old in November and, thankfully, Sony's flagship gaming console is finally getting easier to find. Supply chain issues and pandemic-related production hiccups meant that for the longest time, finding a PS5 console, any PS5 console, required timing, precision and a whole lot of luck. Now that getting your hands on one of these beasts is achievable, the focus can go to where it should have been this whole time -- the games you can play on it.
IGN
UK Government Extends Investigation of Xbox's Activision Blizzard Deal Due to Its Complexity
The UK government's Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its investigation into Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard due to the complexity of the case. As reported by GI.biz, the CMA announced an extension of up to eight weeks as it processes the immense amount of evidence as well as the lengthy responses from both Sony and Microsoft and the public.
freightwaves.com
Flexport names former Microsoft, Amazon exec as chief commercial officer
Flexport, a global logistics provider built from inception with digital infrastructure to simplify trade from the factory floor to destination warehouses, has hired another tech executive with experience at Amazon as it transitions from startup phase to sustainable growth. The San Francisco-based company on Thursday named Teresa Carlson as president...
