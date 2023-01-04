ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

Microsoft is now the home of the video game industry's largest union

Quality assurance workers at ZeniMax Studios have voted in favor of forming a union with Communications Workers of America — and ZeniMax's parent company, Microsoft, didn't stand in the way. Microsoft formally recognized ZeniMax Workers United/CWA alongside today's vote results, making this the largest union in the video game industry and the first US union at Microsoft overall.
Deadline

Could Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Pull A Bob Iger And Return As CEO? One Investor Predicts It Will Happen In 2023

Given the steep downturn in Amazon’s stock price and stiff operational challenges ahead, could Jeff Bezos pull a Bob Iger and return as the company’s CEO? One investor is predicting that scenario will play out in 2023. A comeback by Bezos, who handed the reins to longtime company vet Andy Jassy in mid-2021 and became executive chairman, is one of 10 financial market predictions for this year by Michael Batnick, managing partner at Ritholtz Wealth Management. Related Story Showbiz Stocks 2022: WWE Wins Wall Street Battle Royale As Disney, Others Bite The Dust Related Story Fox, News Corp. Sign 20-Year Lease Renewals At New York...
CBS Sacramento

Amazon cutting total of 18,000 workers as tech layoffs mount

Amazon said it is slashing a total of 18,000 jobs, a larger number of positions than it previously announced and the largest set of layoffs in the e-commerce giant's history."We typically wait to communicate about these outcomes until we can speak with the people who are directly impacted," CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public on Wednesday. "However, because one of our teammates leaked this information externally, we decided it was better to share this news earlier so you can hear the details directly from me."Jassy said the layoffs will mostly impact the company's...
CNET

Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License

Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
Albany Herald

Microsoft Stock: Here's When to Buy the Dip

Yesterday, Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report were getting hit. Now it's Microsoft’s (MSFT) - Get Free Report turn.
CNET

AT&T Will Offer 6 Months of Nvidia's GeForce Ultimate for Free

Last January AT&T and Nvidia announced a partnership that saw the telecom giant offer six months of Nvidia GeForce Now to its wireless users. Nvidia is unveiling a new, higher-tier Ultimate version of its game-streaming platform at CES 2023 and it's once again partnering with AT&T, this time to offer six free months of the service for its wireless and fiber users.
CNET

The 15 Best PS5 Games to Play Right Now

The PlayStation 5 turned two years old in November and, thankfully, Sony's flagship gaming console is finally getting easier to find. Supply chain issues and pandemic-related production hiccups meant that for the longest time, finding a PS5 console, any PS5 console, required timing, precision and a whole lot of luck. Now that getting your hands on one of these beasts is achievable, the focus can go to where it should have been this whole time -- the games you can play on it.
IGN

UK Government Extends Investigation of Xbox's Activision Blizzard Deal Due to Its Complexity

The UK government's Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) has extended its investigation into Xbox's acquisition of Activision Blizzard due to the complexity of the case. As reported by GI.biz, the CMA announced an extension of up to eight weeks as it processes the immense amount of evidence as well as the lengthy responses from both Sony and Microsoft and the public.
freightwaves.com

Flexport names former Microsoft, Amazon exec as chief commercial officer

Flexport, a global logistics provider built from inception with digital infrastructure to simplify trade from the factory floor to destination warehouses, has hired another tech executive with experience at Amazon as it transitions from startup phase to sustainable growth. The San Francisco-based company on Thursday named Teresa Carlson as president...
WASHINGTON STATE

