KETV.com
Snow and costs pile up as multiple winter storms hit panhandle
CHADRON, Neb. — Snow and costs are starting to pile up for cattle ranchers as a third winter storm hit the Panhandle and north central Nebraska. "We're pushing three foot just in the last two and a half weeks, three weeks," said Tim Hruby, who ranches near Chadron. "And...
News Channel Nebraska
Northern Nebraska still buried under snow, and expecting to remain that way for a while
O'NEILL, Neb. -- While much of Nebraska continues to deal with cold temperatures and blowing snow, some areas are digging out a little more than others on Wednesday. O'Neill, like many communities near the South Dakota border, got the heavy end of this week's snow dump. The Holt County community...
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
Kearney Hub
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm dumps blanket of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln may have not seen any accumulating snow Tuesday, but a good portion of Nebraska did. Towns in northern Nebraska like O’Neill and Valentine saw the most snow in the winter storm. A good part of the state also saw ice, which covered everything...
News Channel Nebraska
O'Neill surfaces buried under mountain of snow
O'NEILL, Neb. -- This morning, snow measured up to 11 inches of accumulation in O'Neill, according to the National Weather Service. Those measurements do not take into account wind and build-up. AccuWeather shows that O'Neill is still getting snow accompanied by wind. Snow and wind can make those snow measurements...
1011now.com
Latest NE storm adds to difficult winter for truck drivers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Storms have raged all across the United States this winter, and Nebraska is currently facing another one, which started Monday and will continue into Tuesday. Throughout the storms statewide this winter season, semi-truck drivers have faced it head-on. “It’s been, it’s been challenging,” Lee Oltjenbruns, a...
wnax.com
Snow Not Much Help in Drought Busting
Despite several rounds of heavy snow, it will take more to break the ongoing drought. Iowa State Climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the area is years behind on moisture….. Glisan says the soil needs to recharge first….. Glisan says it takes a lot of snow to melt...
doniphanherald.com
2022 Nebraska weather was notable for one thing: drought
Unlike 2021, which had weather events ranging from heavy snow and extreme cold in February and extreme warmth and tornadoes in December, 2022 will mainly be known for one thing: drought. The year will go down as the second-driest of the 21st century thus far in Lincoln and the third-driest...
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
KSNB Local4
Snowfall totals highest in northern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong winter storm system moved east through Nebraska on Tuesday, resulting in a large amount of snow in central and northern Nebraska. Snowfall totals are expected to be the highest in northern Nebraska. As of 11:23 a.m., Atkinson has the highest snow total in Nebraska with 16.5 inches.
foxnebraska.com
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
News Channel Nebraska
Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisories in effect for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska until 6 p.m. Tuesday
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a pair of winter weather advisories for portions of KMAland. The National Weather Service Office in Valley has issued an advisory from midnight tonight until 6 p.m. Tuesday including Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster, and Saline Counties in Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Roads re-opening across Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- After a series of highways were closed or deemed impassable on Tuesday, most of the state is now fully opened. While many of Nebraska's roadways remain under less-than-ideal driving conditions, the lone stretches of highway that were deemed impassable by late Tuesday afternoon were a brief stretch of Highway 83 north of Thedford and Highway 281 north of O'Neill.
News Channel Nebraska
Rain expected to change to snow in evening hours
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Those who live in the Norfolk area can expect a rain break this evening. The AccuWeather forecast shows there will be a momentary break in precipitation around 9 p.m. At this time, the rain is expected to stop and snow is expected to start. As of 5...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Public Power District prepares for winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska Public Power District is gearing up for the possibility of power outages with the first storm of 2023. NPPD spokesperson Grant Otten said they’re prepared for storms like this one. He said with the combination of heavy ice and wind, it’s likely that...
