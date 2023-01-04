Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
1011now.com
UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
1011now.com
Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
KETV.com
South Omaha business looking for help finding broad-daylight thief, expensive equipment
OMAHA, Neb. — A south Omaha business needs help catching the crook who stole an expensive piece of equipment. Security camera footage shows a man walking into Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive on Monday, near South 45th and Q streets. The owner said the thief came into the shop...
klkntv.com
UPS truck crashes into Lancaster County home, causes over $58,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A UPS truck driver lost control and crashed into a house in rural Lancaster County on Wednesday, authorities said. Around 4:30 p.m., a UPS truck was heading south on 96th Street in Holland, which is just south of Lincoln, when it lost control near Panama Road.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Over 100 drivers helped by Nebraska troopers during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says more than 100 drivers have been helped by troopers since the start of this latest winter storm. They’re urging everyone to take it slow and check ahead this Wednesday as many roads are still covered by snow and ice. That...
KETV.com
Crash involving SUV impacts traffic on Sorensen Parkway
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash impacted traffic in North Omaha early Thursday morning. The crash involving one SUV was reported near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m. Officials reported westbound lanes were closed while crews worked. Those lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was badly damaged.
klkntv.com
Nation reports rise in officers shot; Nebraska authorities remain unscathed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over 300 officers were shot in the line of duty last year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police. In those shootings, 62 officers were killed. But Nebraska law enforcement agencies did not report a single officer-involved shooting last year. Lincoln did experience a...
klkntv.com
The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
KETV.com
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
1011now.com
Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from car in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $25,000 in locksmith tools were stolen from a car. On Tuesday, around 11:57 a.m., police responded to the Tanglewood Apartment complex, near 44th and R Streets, on a report of a larceny from auto. According to police, they spoke with...
klin.com
Fire Damages Lincoln House On New Year’s Day
Lincoln fire and rescue crews responded to a fire inside a house near 10th and Groveland just after 3:00 New Year’s morning. “The fire was found in a closet where the water heater is stored,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says the cause of the fire...
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
klin.com
Dozens Of New Lincoln Restaurants Opened In 2022
There were a record number of restaurant openings in Lincoln in 2022. “We surprisingly had way more openings than closings,” Grow Lincoln co-host Dave Albers told LNK Today. “Our average, since we’ve been doing this, is 29 closes and 31.3 openings.”. 70 percent of the 37...
knopnews2.com
‘Careless driving’: UPS driver crashes into Lancaster County home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A UPS driver was cited for careless driving after she crashed into a Lancaster County home. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a crash at a home in Holland, located about 20 miles south of Lincoln, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. Investigators...
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society cuts adoption fees in half to celebrate the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Capital Humane Society’s New Year, New Home event is looking to make sure dogs find a loving family in 2023. All adoption fees for dogs five months and older will be 50% off. This special runs through Sunday, January 15. Just visit the Pieloch...
1011now.com
Scammers pose as former Omaha City Council member
Nebraska senators start new legislative session with new faces, new issues to tackle. With a room full of family and the Pledge of Allegiance, the 108th Legislature started their 2023 session, and Gordon Senator Tom Brewer is calling it a complete reset.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after reportedly knocking out another man in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after officers reportedly saw him knock out another man. LPD said officers were in the area of 14th St. and O St. on Dec. 31 at 11:45 p.m. when one of them reportedly saw an altercation between two men. Officials...
