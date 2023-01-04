ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

UPDATE: LPD says missing woman located thanks to passerby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a missing woman from the central part of the city was successfully located. Police said in a tweet that the woman was noticed by someone passing through an area of town. The person called police and officers were able to locate the woman and get her home.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe

(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Man killed in Council Bluffs garage explosion identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities have identified the 56-year-old man killed in a building explosion in a Council Bluffs neighborhood on Tuesday. In a release on Thursday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department stated that Martin Desomma was the man found dead at the scene near 35th Street and Avenue G around noon Tuesday.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Crash involving SUV impacts traffic on Sorensen Parkway

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash impacted traffic in North Omaha early Thursday morning. The crash involving one SUV was reported near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway around 5:20 a.m. Officials reported westbound lanes were closed while crews worked. Those lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle was badly damaged.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
NORFOLK, NE
KETV.com

Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School

OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Nearly $25,000 worth of locksmith tools stolen from car in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes nearly $25,000 in locksmith tools were stolen from a car. On Tuesday, around 11:57 a.m., police responded to the Tanglewood Apartment complex, near 44th and R Streets, on a report of a larceny from auto. According to police, they spoke with...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Fire Damages Lincoln House On New Year’s Day

Lincoln fire and rescue crews responded to a fire inside a house near 10th and Groveland just after 3:00 New Year’s morning. “The fire was found in a closet where the water heater is stored,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says the cause of the fire...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klin.com

Dozens Of New Lincoln Restaurants Opened In 2022

There were a record number of restaurant openings in Lincoln in 2022. “We surprisingly had way more openings than closings,” Grow Lincoln co-host Dave Albers told LNK Today. “Our average, since we’ve been doing this, is 29 closes and 31.3 openings.”. 70 percent of the 37...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Scammers pose as former Omaha City Council member

Nebraska senators start new legislative session with new faces, new issues to tackle. With a room full of family and the Pledge of Allegiance, the 108th Legislature started their 2023 session, and Gordon Senator Tom Brewer is calling it a complete reset. A new year at the zoo. Updated: 21...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after reportedly knocking out another man in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after officers reportedly saw him knock out another man. LPD said officers were in the area of 14th St. and O St. on Dec. 31 at 11:45 p.m. when one of them reportedly saw an altercation between two men. Officials...
LINCOLN, NE

