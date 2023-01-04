ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Boys swim: Fort Atkinson wins 8 events in Senior Night victory over Milton

 1 day ago

Fort Atkinson’s boys swim team beat Milton 95-75 on Senior Night Tuesday.

The Blackhawks won eight events, including four apiece by seniors Charlie Schenck and Ethan Larson.

The 200-yard medley relay of sophomore Payton Godfrey and seniors Jack Schepp, Larson and Kade Eske won by over six seconds in 1 minute, 51 seconds.

Larson, senior Dan Krapfl, Schenck and Eske won the 200 free relay by four seconds in 1:40.

Eske, junior Evan Zachgo, Krapfl and Schenck won the 400 free relay by eight seconds in 3:53.

Schenck won the 200 free by nine seconds in 2:00 and claimed the 500 free by 20 seconds in 5:42.

Larson won the 100 fly by three seconds in 1:00 and placed first in the 50 free by half a second in :24.19.

Godfrey won the 100 back by over six seconds in 1:07.96.

“Tonight we were able to put together a lot of solid swims and it was truly a team win,” Fort Atkinson boys swim coach Evan Hill said. “We knew coming into the meet that it was going to be a tough meet. Unfortunately, due to a few illnesses, I had to make a couple of last-minute changes and the boys responded great.”

Fort has a road conference dual versus Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

