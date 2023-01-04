ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man accused of killing mother in Martin County

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of murdering his mother in Martin County. The sheriff's office arrested 34-year-old Darren Keith Pouncey for the killing of 58-year-old Christina Ruth Diorio. Investigators said the murder happened either late Friday or early Saturday at her home along SE Railway Avenue.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
bocanewsnow.com

PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check

A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud

FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
niceville.com

Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion

FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

PBC Animal Care and Control offering $23 adoption fees to start 2023

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Start the year off with a furry friend. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Animal Care and Control is offering $23 adoption fees for the month of January. They currently have over 300 animals in the shelter. If...
cbs12.com

Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy