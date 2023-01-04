Read full article on original website
Film uncovers growing internet crime targeting teens to screen in Palm Beach County
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It is an online trap that targets unsuspecting teenagers. The government says it is seeing a rise in what the FBI calls sextortion and is now urging parents to talk to their children as this scam can lead to something even worse for naïve teenagers.
Woman accused of violently attacking shoppers in Martin County
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities arrested a woman who they say is behind a string of unprovoked attacks on shoppers on the Treasure Coast. Surveillance video released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office captured one of the attacks at the Best Buy plaza in Jensen Beach. Investigators said...
Suspect arrested Boost Mobile robbery in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested for a robbery that took place last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
PBSO: Missing, endangered teen last seen after ingesting toxic berries
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for an endangered 15-year-old girl after they say she ingested toxic berries before vanishing. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said Gracia Bontrager, 15, was last seen near 14787 Peace River in Jupiter at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bontrager was last seen on foot walking away from the property.
Shotgun, rifle and 40mm launcher stolen from PBSO deputy's car in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy earned a two-day suspension after burglars walked away with a gun bag full of weapons from his patrol car. According to the Internal Affairs report, burglars made a run through a number of cars in...
Attorney spent $1.6M of govt. aid money on personal items, sentenced for fraud: DOJ
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An attorney from Palm Beach County was sentenced to prison on Wednesday. Derek James Acree, 47, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for submitting fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $1.6 million in forgivable Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans.
'I gave into the Devil': New information in case of man accused of killing mother
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — New information has emerged in the case involving a man who is accused of killing his mother. On Jan. 3, the sheriff's office arrested 34-year-old Darren Keith Pouncey for killing of 58-year-old Christina Ruth Diorio. Investigators said a neighbor received a text from Diorio on...
6 injured, including West Palm Beach police officer after traffic stop
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An investigation is underway after a chaotic scene unfolded overnight in West Palm Beach, ending in multiple car crashes that sent several people to the hospital including a police officer. West Palm Beach Police say it all started around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when...
PBSO is looking for man last seen in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are looking for a 36-year-old man who hasn't been seen in four days. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Vladislav Golovachskenko was last seen on January 1 but wasn't reported missing until January 4 by his father. His last known location was on Marina Boulevard in Boca Raton.
Man accused of killing mother in Martin County
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is accused of murdering his mother in Martin County. The sheriff's office arrested 34-year-old Darren Keith Pouncey for the killing of 58-year-old Christina Ruth Diorio. Investigators said the murder happened either late Friday or early Saturday at her home along SE Railway Avenue.
PICKLEBALL PANEDOMINUM! Man Sues Valencia Lakes After Alleged Injury
BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was disfigured and lost his capacity for his enjoyment of life after falling on gravel on the pickleball courts at Valencia Lakes in Boynton Beach — at least that’s the claim in a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court.
Woman found dead in West Delray apartment during welfare check
A welfare check at a West Delray apartment led deputies to find the body of a woman who they believe was murdered. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to an apartment in the 5600 block of Nespa Way west of Delray Beach, Teri Barbera, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email Tuesday. Using a master key, deputies entered the apartment and ...
Former Florida police officer sentenced for COVID-19 relief fraud
FLORIDA – A former Florida police officer has been ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 relief fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO), Jason Scott Carter, 45, a former...
BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion
FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
Black-Owned Florida Golf Course Gets Hit By Hate Vandals Again
The Martin Downs Country Club is one of the few African-American-owned golf courses in the U.S. and its CEO says vandals have struck for a second time in the same spot.
'Dr. Love' sentenced to prison on grand theft and fraud charges
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "Doctor Love," the teen doctor who made headlines for practicing medicine without a license is going back to prison on fraud charges. Malachi Love-Robinson, now 25, pleaded guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. Last month, a judge sentenced Love-Robinson to 28...
PBC Animal Care and Control offering $23 adoption fees to start 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Start the year off with a furry friend. The Palm Beach County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Animal Care and Control is offering $23 adoption fees for the month of January. They currently have over 300 animals in the shelter. If...
Driver behind bars after suspected racing in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested after fleeing deputies at high speeds on the same stretch of U.S. 1 where five people died from two separate crashes in less than three months. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Dylan Brown was driving one of two...
15-year-old who was shot in Fort Lauderdale dies at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman triggered a teen tragedy. Now, the search is on for the shooter. The shooting happened Monday at around 4:15 p.m. after Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene at Northwest 12th Street and 11th Avenue. Witnesses in the area told 7News they heard...
