ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, WV

Middle School Roundup: Greater Beckley, Mercer Christian and Pineville pick up wins

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzp2F_0k2bcxrE00
File Photo by Tina Laney

Pineville 42, Baileysville 36

Baileysville – Konnor Fox scored 26 points to lead Pineville Middle to a 42-36 win at Baileysville Tuesday.

Coop Hatfield led Baileysville with 12 points while Mason Toler and Kaige Osborne scored nine each.

Baileysville’s JV won the matchup between the two teams 28-26.

Pineville

Konnor Fox 26, Ashton Blankenship 8, Jaxon Walker 4, Braden Hood 2, Jake Stewart 2.

Baileysville

Coop Hatfield 12, Mason Toler 9, Kaige Osborne 9, Rylee Kenneda 2, Koner Kennedy 2, Eli Lambert 2.

Mercer Christian 44, Mountain View 25

Princeton -Eli Patton scored 14 points to lead Mercer Christian Middle to a 44-25 victory over Mountain View a Mercer Christian Tuesday.

Bowen Patton added 11 in the win while Adam Jones hauled in 11 rebounds.

Mercer Christian improves tom 6-1 and will play Sandy Spring Thursday at 7:30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHywJ_0k2bcxrE00

Greater Beckley 56, Victory Baptist 24

Eli Sexton scored 21 points to lead Greater Beckley to a 56-24 win over Victory Baptist Tuesday evening.

Gabe Short added 13 points in the win for the Crusaders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reHZK_0k2bcxrE00

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Basketball Roundup: Montcalm and PikeView win

Montcalm – Noah White and Kobie Neal combined for 43 points to lead Montcalm (7-2) past River View (2-2) Tuesday night, 62-48. White poured in a game-high 26 points, while Neal dropped in 17 points for the Generals. Mikey Picklesimer and Ethan Justice led the Raiders with 14 points...
MONTCALM, WV
Lootpress

New River Invitational Basketball Tournament set to begin

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The New River Invitational basketball tournament will kick off off this week with three matchups scheduled for Tuesday evening. The invitational tournament, first established in 2019, will take place at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and is set to continue into the weekend. Things are...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Liberty guns past Richwood

Beckley – Richwood and Liberty appeared headed for a shootout through the early minutes of their matchup in the New River CTC Invitational Tuesday. Ultimately the Lumberjacks failed to supply the necessary firepower to keep up. Led by a 13 of 16 shooting performance from Jalen Cook, Liberty shot...
RICHWOOD, WV
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

WWE Hall of Famer, Hardcore legend to appear at Crossroads Mall

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The scheduling of yet another wrestling superstar has been announced by RetroReset Video Games and Collectibles. As revealed during a special New Years announcement from the local establishment, WWE Hardcore legend, WWE Hall of Fame inductee, and four-time World Heavyweight Champion Mick Foley will be making his way to the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County later this year.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Community members in Bluefield mourn Vain Colby

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Playwright, actor, friend, husband, those are just some of the words used to describe Vain Colby. He was a man who helped revitalize the theatre community in the Bluefield area. Colby died unexpectedly, on New Year’s Eve 2022 and now the community is left in shock and mourning. Colby’s close associates Skip […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Yet another WWE Hall of Famer set to appear at RetroReset

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Local establishment RetroReset Video Games and Collectibles has been steadily issuing high-profile announcements of in-store events as of late and shows no signs of slowing down, as yet another WWE Hall of Fame legend has been announced as an upcoming guest. RetroReset announced on...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WVNS

Holiday of lights still ongoing through the beginning of January

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Holiday of Lights located in the Bluefield City Park will remain open through January 8, 2023. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and Friday and Saturday from 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. There is no admission charge. Only donations will be accepted.
BLUEFIELD, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy