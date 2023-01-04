Middle School Roundup: Greater Beckley, Mercer Christian and Pineville pick up wins
Pineville 42, Baileysville 36
Baileysville – Konnor Fox scored 26 points to lead Pineville Middle to a 42-36 win at Baileysville Tuesday.
Coop Hatfield led Baileysville with 12 points while Mason Toler and Kaige Osborne scored nine each.
Baileysville’s JV won the matchup between the two teams 28-26.
Pineville
Konnor Fox 26, Ashton Blankenship 8, Jaxon Walker 4, Braden Hood 2, Jake Stewart 2.
Baileysville
Coop Hatfield 12, Mason Toler 9, Kaige Osborne 9, Rylee Kenneda 2, Koner Kennedy 2, Eli Lambert 2.
Mercer Christian 44, Mountain View 25
Princeton -Eli Patton scored 14 points to lead Mercer Christian Middle to a 44-25 victory over Mountain View a Mercer Christian Tuesday.
Bowen Patton added 11 in the win while Adam Jones hauled in 11 rebounds.
Mercer Christian improves tom 6-1 and will play Sandy Spring Thursday at 7:30.
Greater Beckley 56, Victory Baptist 24
Eli Sexton scored 21 points to lead Greater Beckley to a 56-24 win over Victory Baptist Tuesday evening.
Gabe Short added 13 points in the win for the Crusaders.
