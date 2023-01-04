Traffic stop in Mingo County leads to drug charges

Photo: Mingo County Sheriff's Office

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Police Department, a traffic stop has led to the arrest of one man.

Officers say on Monday, January 2, Mingo County Sheriff’s Deputy TJ Justice and Cpl. Williams arrested Brian Adkins after a traffic stop.

Adkins is being charged with driving left of center, driving with no insurance, driving on a suspended license, possession of controlled substances, and possession with intent to deliver.

The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.