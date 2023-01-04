ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Traffic stop in Mingo County leads to drug charges

By Austin Simms
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sQvo_0k2bchyq00
Photo: Mingo County Sheriff's Office

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to the Mingo County Police Department, a traffic stop has led to the arrest of one man.

Officers say on Monday, January 2, Mingo County Sheriff’s Deputy TJ Justice and Cpl. Williams arrested Brian Adkins after a traffic stop.

Adkins is being charged with driving left of center, driving with no insurance, driving on a suspended license, possession of controlled substances, and possession with intent to deliver.

The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Mingo County man arrested, faces DUI and drug charges

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One man in Mingo County is behind bars after being charged with a third DUI and damaging property as a result. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Tincher and Sgt. P. Muncy arrested Dwayne Collins on multiple charges. Officers say Collins...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Arrest made after deputies conduct traffic stop

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man is facing charges following a traffic stop conducted during patrols on Monday. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, January 2, 2023, road patrols were being conducted in the Seth/Prenter area by authorities with the department. While patrolling...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wklw.com

Floyd Co Man Arrested following Chase

An ATV chase has led to the arrest of a Floyd Co man. According to the Floyd Co Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy was attempting to stop an ATV that was reportedly driving recklessly in the Garrett community of Floyd Co. The driver however, sped up and drove toward the Deputy, but the Deputy managed to jump out of the way. A pursuit began along Stone Coal Road and Route 7 that only ended when the ATV crashed. Arrested was 43 year-old Jamie Scott of Garrett. He was charged with DUI, fleeing Police, Reckless Driving and other charges. He was lodged in the Floyd Co Jail.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Former city councilman convicted of shooting man sentenced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former Huntington City Councilman found guilty in a shooting that left a man paralyzed was sentenced Thursday in a Cabell County courtroom. Tom McCallister will spend 2 to 10 years in the department of corrections for malicious wounding and one year for presentation of a firearm.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for rape, incest in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A man is in custody for alleged sex crimes against a minor. According to Kentucky State Police, they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a juvenile in Greenup County. KSP says they found the suspect, Justin McDowell at a residence in Ashland, and he brandished a knife and fought with detectives […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Man facing drug charge after West Virginia police pursuit

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges, including a drug charge, after fleeing from a traffic stop. According to the Milton Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for allegedly speeding, however the vehicle did not stop. Police say the vehicle continued on I-64 before exiting near the Huntington […]
MILTON, WV
lootpress.com

Sister arrested after setting fire to an outbuilding her brother lived in

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after she got into an argument with her brother and set fire to a building he was living in. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on December 24, 2022, deputies responded to Central Ave over Teanna Collins arguing with her brother. Their mother observed the altercation and confirmed that Teanna aggressively approached her brother. Approximately 20 minutes later, they observed Teanna walk to an outbuilding where her brother lived. They stated as she was returning to the home, the building went up in flames.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Subject In Critical Condition Following Multi-Agency Pursuit

An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. During the afternoon hours of Thursday, 12-29-22, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to an ongoing pursuit in Wise Co. that was heading into our county. Sheriff Fleming and all available law enforcement personnel in the county positioned to...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Man arrested after writing and passing fake check

MILTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is behind bars after being caught for writing and passing a fake check in Milton. According to the Milton Police Department, Trai Don Gordon was arrested today by the Charleston Police Department by Cpl. Whittington Warrants division on felony warrants obtained by Chief Parsons for Fraudulent Schemes, Forgery and Uttering and obtaining money by false pretense stemming from a bogus check.
MILTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Dec. 14 and returned 19 felony indictments, three felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

Man steals senior’s identity, runs up $3000 AEP bill to mine bitcoin

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a case of stolen identity has resulted in charges against a man in the Logan County area. Corporal Derrick Miller with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department reports that, on Wednesday, December 28th, 2023, Michael Pridemore called the department with a complaint that he had received an AEP bill in the amount of $3,103.95 and that there was “no way his power bill should be that high.”
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy