State College, PA

College Football News

Penn State 35, Utah 21 Rose Bowl What Happened, What It All Means

Penn State beat Utah to win the Rose Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Penn State 35, Utah 21 Rose Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Rose Bowl What Happened.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Comeback

Jimbo Fisher-Bobby Petrino is a union of two desperate men

In the Southeastern Conference, where it just means, this is a seismic move. Bobby Petrino is reportedly back in major conference football, and he has Jimbo Fisher to thank. The new Texas A&M offensive coordinator is apparently going to be one of the most recognizable names in the sport. Maybe it works. Maybe it won’t. Read more... The post Jimbo Fisher-Bobby Petrino is a union of two desperate men appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

Utah football’s Cam Rising gets concerning injury update after Rose Bowl loss

Cam Rising was forced to exit Utah football’s Rose Bowl game early due to an injury for the second straight year. And, for the second consecutive year, Rising had to watch from the sidelines as the Utes were bested, this time by the Penn State Nittany Lions. After the game, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke about the injury and delivered a concerning update, per Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

