Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football News
Penn State 35, Utah 21 Rose Bowl What Happened, What It All Means
Penn State beat Utah to win the Rose Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Penn State 35, Utah 21 Rose Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Rose Bowl What Happened.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Jim Harbaugh on Michigan football future: 'I expect' to be back, 'no one knows what the future holds'
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the reports of his potential return to the NFL in a statement on Thursday.
Jimbo Fisher-Bobby Petrino is a union of two desperate men
In the Southeastern Conference, where it just means, this is a seismic move. Bobby Petrino is reportedly back in major conference football, and he has Jimbo Fisher to thank. The new Texas A&M offensive coordinator is apparently going to be one of the most recognizable names in the sport. Maybe it works. Maybe it won’t. Read more... The post Jimbo Fisher-Bobby Petrino is a union of two desperate men appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: On the field for Penn State's wet & wild post-Rose Bowl celebration
PASADENA, Calif. — It was a wet and wild scene on the field after No. 11 Penn State beat No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl here Monday. The 35-21 victory really was not in question for most of the second half, so the Nittany Lions were raring to go when the game finally ended.
Buffalo QB Josh Allen: People should not be attacking Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins whatsoever
Before the end of the Buffalo Bills' news conference Thursday about defensive back Damar Hamlin, Bills quarterback Josh Allen offered supportive remarks to and about Bengals receiver Tee Higgins: "I do want to say one more thing. I haven't reached out to Tee. I saw some stuff on Twitter. People should not be...
Utah football’s Cam Rising gets concerning injury update after Rose Bowl loss
Cam Rising was forced to exit Utah football’s Rose Bowl game early due to an injury for the second straight year. And, for the second consecutive year, Rising had to watch from the sidelines as the Utes were bested, this time by the Penn State Nittany Lions. After the game, Utah football head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke about the injury and delivered a concerning update, per Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.
CBS Sports
Saying goodbye to the 'traditional' Rose Bowl: Penn State prevails over Utah as historic game enters new era
PASADENA, Calif. -- In the end, the sky opened and rained on the Rose Bowl. Some would say it wept. Just don't try selling that to the smiling, dancing, happy (valley) Nittany Lions practically floating off the field at the end of the program's first Rose Bowl win in 27 years. (Only its second ever.)
Comments / 0