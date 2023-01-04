ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cruisefever.net

New Cruise Ship’s Pool Deck Will Be Right on the Water

As cruise lines continue to build new cruise ships with features we haven’t seen before, a new cruise line is putting a pool deck down on deck 1 that will open directly on the water. Storylines, a new cruise line that is promising to offer luxury residential condos that...
TravelPulse

Carnival, Royal Caribbean to Appeal Massive Cuban Cruise Port Fines

Officials from the Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean Cruises announced plans to appeal a fine issued by a United States court related to the usage of a port in Havana confiscated by the Cuban government in 1960. According to Reuters.com, District Judge Beth Bloom said in a Miami court last...
Cleveland Jewish News

Royal Caribbean introduces more ways to see best of Caribbean in 2024-25

Year-round and summer cruises across nine ships and 20 destinations make for a lineup of adventures in the Eastern, Southern and Western Caribbean. On the heels of winning “Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean” for the 20th year in a row*, Royal Caribbean International has introduced its 2024-25 yearlong and summer Caribbean cruises that will set the stage for the best family vacations with more adventure of all kinds – and less compromise – for every type of adventurer and all ages. From the world’s largest ships to adventure-packed weekend favorites, vacationers can have their choice of eight ships that sail to the best of the Caribbean.
TEXAS STATE
whereverfamily.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces 2024/2025 Cruises

Plan ahead for your 2024 and 2025 family travel with these cruise itineraries from Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Viva offers seven-day Greek Isles voyages from Athens, Greece, and nine- to 11-day sailings between Haifa, Israel; Athens, Greece; and Istanbul, Turkey, May–November 2025. Northern Europe. Head to destinations throughout northern...
ALASKA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Queen Victoria Cruises into Drydock With Passengers Aboard

The approximately 2,000 passengers aboard Cunard Line’s cruise ship Queen Victoria (90,746 gross tons) had a rather unique port of call added to their 15-night Canary Island Celebration cruise during the Christmas-New Years holidays. The cruise line announced to them that the ship would be making a visit to dry dock during their cruise for “essential maintenance.”

