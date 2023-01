YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Leon Ayers III had 24 points in Bowling Green's 91-65 victory against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener. Ayers was 10 of 17 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Falcons (7-7). Chandler Turner scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Rashaun Agee recorded 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO