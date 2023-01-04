Read full article on original website
virginiamercury.com
A proposal to boost jury duty pay and more Va. headlines
• Southwest Virginia Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, was acquitted of a misdemeanor assault charge brought against him by primary opponent and fellow Del. Marie March, R-Floyd. Williams called March’s claims a “political hit-job.” March took to Facebook to say: “Judges are appointed by politicians and the swamp is deep, folks.”—Cardinal News.
shoredailynews.com
State delegate proposes bill to study the effects of daylight savings time
RICHMOND, Va. According to an article on WRIC.com, a Republican state delegate wants Virginia to study the impact of switching to daylight saving time and standard time year-round. Del. Joseph McNamara (R-Roanoke County) is proposing a bill for the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session that seeks a study on the...
Scenic Virginia Announces Winners of 2022 Virginia Vistas Photo Contest
Scenic Virginia has announced the 2022 winners of their Virginia Vistas Photo Contest. “This is Scenic Virginia’s 15th year of showcasing our Commonwealth’s scenic beauty with our annual Photo Contest,” noted executive director Leighton Powell. “We know that these incredible scenic resources nourish mind, body, and spirit; and we could not be more excited to […]
Morrissey to keep ‘open mind’ on abortion ban proposals, raising stakes of Virginia special election
Sen. Joe Morrissey told 8News Wednesday that he's going to keep an "open mind" on the measures put forward, including Youngkin's 15-week abortion ban proposal.
Now is the time to target the “Fish of a Lifetime” in Virginia
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — The fish of a lifetime. We all dream about it. Very few of us ever get the chance to experience it. If you ever wanted to catch the striped bass of a lifetime, now is the time to do it, and Virginia’s portion of the lower Chesapeake Bay is the […]
Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline
By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team? MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk-bound Ever Forward owner to pay more than $600K for oyster bar restoration following grounding of vessel
BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVY) – The owner of the Ever Forward container ship will have to pay more than $600,000 to restore oyster bars in the area of the Chesapeake Bay where it ran aground last March after a vote Wednesday from Maryland’s Board of Public Works. The board...
wvtf.org
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
Delegate files bill to limit length of trains, improve safety in Va.
A new bill was filed in the Virginia General Assembly to potentially improve safety conditions for railroad workers and citizens in Hampton Roads.
wina.com
New wineries, hotel, and an Edna Lewis Menu Trail area attractions in 2023 VTC guide
RICHMOND (WINA) – A number of area attractions are featured in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s new video and guide “What’s New in Virginia in 2023”. Ryan Winfree with the VTC says two wineries — Southwest Mountain Vineyards and Paradise Springs Winery — are poised to open this year in Albemarle County. Winfree says the Forum Hotel — built on the Grounds at UVa as part of the Darden School of Business — opens in April.
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts. But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman Sews Needed Items for Hospital
A Virginia woman is using her sewing talents to bring joy to the lives of patients and staff at a local hospital. Watch her amazing story here.
WHSV
Virginia ABC launches campaign to encourage Dry January decisions
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The annual no-alcohol challenge, also referred to as ‘Dry January’, is meant to be a chance to reflect on the influence of alcohol. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is taking the driest time in sales to encourage good decisions with alcohol throughout the year.
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
jerryratcliffe.com
Local star Foster one of eight Virginia women’s lacrosse signees
Local standout Addi Foster headlines the Virginia women’s lacrosse team’s 2023-24 recruiting class, announced Wednesday by head coach Julie Myers. Foster is one of eight future Cavaliers who signed their National Letters of Intent. Foster, a Charlottesville native and five-year starter at midfielder for nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield, was...
theroanoker.com
VBR Life 2023: Recreation
Learn more about the fun recreation opportunities throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge, including Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Roanoke City and Salem. Hit the Appalachian Trail thanks to several access points in Botetourt, including Tinker Mountain around mile 713. Visit the Buchanan Swinging Bridge, the most recognized structure in town. At...
Inside Nova
Virginia may let younger veterans get tax break
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers may soon consider removing the existing age restriction on people eligible for a military benefits income tax subtraction under a bill pre-filed ahead of the 2023 session. House Bill 1436 by Del. John J. McGuire, R-Goochland, proposes removing the age 55 or older...
cardinalnews.org
Small modular reactors are not going to save the day
Virginia is joining the nuclear rush. Its regulated utility, Dominion Energy, has put Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in the 2022 version of Integrated Resource Plan. And Governor Youngkin’s office has included it in its 2022 energy plan. One stated reason: as we decarbonize the grid with wind and solar, nuclear is needed as a dispatchable resource. (Disclosure: Dominion is one of our donors but donors have no say in news decisions; see our policy).
thenewsprogress.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875,000 in Farmland Preservation Grants
Five localities receive funds to place working farmlands and forest under permanent conservation easements. RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients December 28. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
