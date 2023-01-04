Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol El Paso Sector Alamogordo Las Cruces ApprehensionsAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Happy Birthday to Tuskegee Airmen Lt Flowers Age 107 a member Americas club of centenariansAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
KVIA
Bill Childress Elementary under secured protocol; officials insist there is no threat to school
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bill Childress Elementary and the Canutillo Transportation Facility are under a secure protocol, according to a Canutillo ISD Twitter post. The post indicates there is no threat to schools or facilities. The post says the protocol is a precaution following an ongoing criminal investigation nearby...
lascruces.com
Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities
Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Happy 107th birthday, Mr. Flowers!
Las Cruces resident Clayton Flowers celebrated his 107th birthday on Christmas Day. Flowers was born Dec. 25, 1915 (Woodrow Wilson was president, William C. McDonald was in his third year as the first governor of the state of New Mexico and World War I was raging in Europe) on Solisberg Road in rural Surry County, Virginia.
Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
El Paso’s Beautiful Photos & Videos Of The Surprise Snow In 2023
Every year it's a gamble on when El Paso will get snow; usually we expect it in December or January. We're always hoping for snow in El Paso and well... we got it! This past Monday morning (January 2nd, 2023) surprised everyone with a beautiful white blanket of snow. We're...
cbs4local.com
Snow arrives in the region
Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
lascrucesbulletin.com
White Sands Federal Credit Union CEO retires
White Sands Federal Credit Union will experience a leadership change in the first quarter 2023 as President & CEO William Jacobs announced plans to retire after leading the organization since 1997. WSFCU board of directors named current Executive Vice President Phillip Fifield as Jacobs’ successor. When Jacobs took over...
DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New Mexico & West Texas in 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drug now recognized as the deadliest threat facing the U.S., fentanyl was seized in massive quantities across New Mexico and West Texas in 2022 according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Totaling up drug seizures across the DEA’s El Paso district, the agency says nearly 10 million deadly doses were seized […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
krtnradio.com
In Loving Memory of Mary Ann (Salazar) Salas
She passed away at the age of 82 after battling complications from cancer treatments. She was a very strong woman, an inspiration to all who saw her. She was born on a very rare birth date known as Leap year and we jokingly said she was only 20 years old, 2020 was her last real birthday. She was the 5th child of 9 siblings, born in Raton New Mexico to Don Salazar and Carmel Pacheco-Salazar. She was a dedicated mother, and military wife and had an overwhelming love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays and was a very giving person. After all her children were grown she got a job outside of the home and became a top salesperson at Dillard’s.
Border Patrol confirms drop in migrant traffic in El Paso Sector
The permanence of Title 42, cold weather, the holiday season and the arrival of 600 Army National Guard troops to El Paso.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Theatre offers play about LGBTQ+ experience
“In these days of so much anti-LGBTQ+ violence and rhetoric, this play offers understanding of the real people and families affected,” said Jan Wolfe, playwright of “Out of the Closet and Into the Fire,” which will be produced at the Black Box Theatre Jan. 7 and 8.
