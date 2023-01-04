ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Yardbarker

Parity hits college basketball as last of the unbeatens go down

Only three days into the new year, Associated Press No. 21 New Mexico (14-1, 2-1 in Mountain West) lost at Fresno State (6-8, 2-1 in Mountain West), 71-67. The previous night, No. 1 Purdue (13-1, 2-1 in Big Ten) lost its first game of the season to unranked Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 in Big Ten), 65-64.
FRESNO, CA
KRQE News 13

NMSU sign head football coach Jerry Kill through 2027

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies Football team has locked up head coach Jerry Kill through 2027. Kill, who was won 164 games as a head coach, turned the Aggies around this season. The team finished 2-10 in 2021 and in Kill’s first season as coach led the team to a 7-6 season […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Aviation International News

Advanced Air To Provide Scheduled Service to Las Cruces

Though it’s been nearly two decades since Las Cruces—New Mexico’s second-largest city—has had commercial air service, that drought will end on January 16 when aircraft charter/management provider and regional airline Advanced Air begins scheduled service between Las Cruces International Airport (KLRU) and Albuquerque International Sunport (LABQ) using a nine-passenger Beechcraft King Air 350.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports. This website uses cookies. Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our...
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Service Clubs Doing Good in Their Communities

Service clubs in America began as social clubs or networking organizations in the early 1900s. The first was the Rotary Club of Chicago in 1905. Before long, various service clubs began appearing across the national, and eventually international, landscape and evolved into organizations devoted to community service rather than just social activities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years. According to the article the company The post El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Happy 107th birthday, Mr. Flowers!

Las Cruces resident Clayton Flowers celebrated his 107th birthday on Christmas Day. Flowers was born Dec. 25, 1915 (Woodrow Wilson was president, William C. McDonald was in his third year as the first governor of the state of New Mexico and World War I was raging in Europe) on Solisberg Road in rural Surry County, Virginia.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Snow arrives in the region

Many El Pasoans waking up to snow this Monday morning. A storm system has arrived in the region. This system will bring gusty winds, rain, and cooler temperatures to the Borderland. Strong west winds will increase Monday mid-morning. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

White Sands Federal Credit Union CEO retires

White Sands Federal Credit Union will experience a leadership change in the first quarter 2023 as President & CEO William Jacobs announced plans to retire after leading the organization since 1997. WSFCU board of directors named current Executive Vice President Phillip Fifield as Jacobs’ successor. When Jacobs took over...
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Roxy’s First 2023 Forecast: Cold front moves in tomorrow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Sunday!. Hope you had an incredibly fun New Year’s weekend!🎉🥳🎊🍾 It’s officially 2023 can you believe it???. Well we very much above average for today, we registered 67 at the airport, our normal high...
EL PASO, TX
krtnradio.com

In Loving Memory of Mary Ann (Salazar) Salas

She passed away at the age of 82 after battling complications from cancer treatments. She was a very strong woman, an inspiration to all who saw her. She was born on a very rare birth date known as Leap year and we jokingly said she was only 20 years old, 2020 was her last real birthday. She was the 5th child of 9 siblings, born in Raton New Mexico to Don Salazar and Carmel Pacheco-Salazar. She was a dedicated mother, and military wife and had an overwhelming love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed celebrating all holidays and was a very giving person. After all her children were grown she got a job outside of the home and became a top salesperson at Dillard’s.
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Theatre offers play about LGBTQ+ experience

“In these days of so much anti-LGBTQ+ violence and rhetoric, this play offers understanding of the real people and families affected,” said Jan Wolfe, playwright of “Out of the Closet and Into the Fire,” which will be produced at the Black Box Theatre Jan. 7 and 8.
LAS CRUCES, NM

