Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Flood Watch in Effect for Mendocino County
NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
Lake County News
Winter storm drops heavy rain on Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — As forecasters had warned, a powerful winter storm brought heavy rain to Lake County and much of California on Wednesday, prompting a statewide emergency and local measures to address flooding and other impacts of the storm. For Lake County, the National Weather Service has issued...
Lake County News
Power outages reported across portions of Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Lake County residents were out of power on Wednesday and into Thursday as the result of the powerful winter storm hitting the region. Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s online outage center included a map that showed many areas of California were impacted by outages as a result of the stormy weather.
mendofever.com
Enduring the Advancing Storm: The City of Fort Bragg Offers Guidance to Residents
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Severe winter weather is expected to impact our community starting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, with the potential to create hazardous conditions across the County through Thursday. This weather system is still on track to deliver widespread Category 3-4 impacts and will include possible wind gusts in the 35-50 mph range. Moderate to heavy rain on the order of one to three inches for lower elevations and three to six inches across elevated terrain.
Lake County News
Storm makes for unsafe road conditions
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Wednesday’s stormy conditions led to road closures due to downed trees and utility lines. The California Highway Patrol’s Clear Lake Area office and other local agencies reported throughout the day about the storm’s impacts on travel. In addition, the powerful storm that...
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County live storm updates: approaching storm brings Hwy 1 closures, power outages, flooding and more [UPDATED 6:15 p.m.)
This is a developing situation and information may change. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available. The most recent information will be updated at the top of the article, with the earlier reports below. MENDOCINO Co., 1/4/23 – The current atmospheric storm is forecast to be most...
Lake County News
Major winter storm arriving Wednesday expected to bring several inches of rain
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Northern and Central California are bracing for a significant storm set to hit on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing with it a large amount of rain. The National Weather Service said a very powerful Pacific cyclone “is rapidly strengthening and heading closer to the West Coast.”
The Mendocino Voice
Cal Fire to hold public hearing in Willits on Fire Hazard Severity Zone map
WILLITS, CA, 1/3/23 — Cal Fire will hold a meeting for Mendocino County constituents at 10 a.m. in Willits on Wednesday, to loop the public in on a process that will update the map of California’s fire hazard severity zones (FHSZ) for the first time since 2007. This is part of a process mandated by government code, in which the State Fire Marshal must identify areas in the state as moderate, high, and very high fire hazard severity zones.
kymkemp.com
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday
The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
mendofever.com
Highway 128 Closes Due to ‘Dangerous Conditions’ from Navarro to Route 1
State Route 128, a primary east-west corridor from Mendocino County’s coast to inland valleys, has officially been closed. Caltrans state in a tweet: “Route 128 is fully closed from the Route 1 junction to Navarro (PM 0-12) in #MendocinoCounty due to dangerous conditions. Roadway is expected to be reopened in daylight. Follow this page for updates. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time traffic information.”
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:15 p.m.: NB 101 Closed at Mendo/Sonoma Line] Highways and Byways Throughout the Emerald Triangle and Beyond
Most major highways are open but there are numerous reports of small road hazards. However, Highway 101 is closed north of Trinidad and Highway 1 is closed in south Mendocino County. But that could change as the storm’s full force is just now slamming into the area. Many local...
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Ukiah Residential Neighborhood
As of 5:00 p.m., a sizable tree fell in the vicinity of Ukiah’s Standley Street narrowly missing homes but hitting powerlines in the area. Emergency personnel has blocked off the roadway as they work to secure the scene and clear the roadway. It is unclear if power is affected...
mendofever.com
Rising Waters Close Highway 175 in Hopland
Scanner traffic indicates the Hopland Fire Chief has found that State Route 175 is officially flooded and closure is imminent. SR-175 runs between Mendocino and Lake County and it was one of the primary west-to-east arteries for commuters. The typical floodplain is located to the west of the Russian River...
Willits News
Mendocino County under Flood Watch as ‘extra-tropical cyclone’ expected to fill rivers
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Mendocino County through Friday morning as an “extra-tropical cyclone” approaching the region Wednesday morning was expected to bring “heavy rain and flooding, strong to damaging winds, very large surf, isolated strong thunderstorms and heavy, high elevation snow.”. Mendocino...
mendofever.com
Cyclone Set to Batter Mendocino County With High Winds and Heavy Rain—Emergency Operations Center Activated
NWS (National Weather Service) has issued a Flood Watch from 1/4/2023 6:00 PM to 1/6/2023 4:30 AM PST for Mendocino County as heavy rains continue. Anticipate flooding along roadways, debris, and downed trees. National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches for the following areas:. Russian River at Hopland (HOPC1): https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=78202809.
Russian River forecast to flood at least twice amid California storms
California's Russian River is expected to spill over its banks at least twice amid a series of potent winter storms.
mendofever.com
Mendocino Sheriff Matt Kendall Featured on Fox Weather Discussuing Storm Impacts
Mendocino County’s home-grown Sheriff Matt Kendall was featured on national news outlet Fox Weather this afternoon. News anchors asked Sheriff Kendall about how our region is faring during the storm. Sheriff Kendall spoke of downed trees, high winds, localized flooding, and the resiliency of Mendocino County residents in the...
ksro.com
Willits Woman Now the Oldest Person in the U.S.
A woman from Mendocino County is now the oldest person in the U.S. Edie Ceccarelli, who lives in Willits, is 114-years-old. The nation’s previous oldest resident, who lived in Iowa, died Tuesday at 115-years-old. Ceccarelli was born in Willits on February 5th, 1908. She’s also now the verified fourth-oldest person on earth.
krcrtv.com
Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week
EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino County animal shelter kennels at capacity: ‘be aware that we might not be able to assist you’
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/4/23 — Mendocino County Animal Care Services announced Wednesday, ahead of a major storm, that its dog kennels are completely filled up. This means the Ukiah shelter could be put in a position to euthanize for space. Instead, they’re reaching out to the community for help.
Comments / 0