Lexington County, SC

News19 WLTX

Man dies after Bluff Road neighborhood shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a neighborhood off Bluff Road ended with one person dead on Wednesday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive just off Harlem Street and about a quarter mile from highly-traveled Bluff Road.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Rollover crash kills driver on I-20 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A driver has died after a rollover crash on I-20 just before noon on Thursday. According to Master Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:25 a.m. near the eastbound exit to Wilson Boulevard and North Main Street. Tidwell said...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Arrest made in connection with Lexington County hit-and-run collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports they have made an arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Lexington County. Officials said troopers arrested 36-year-old Charles Matthew Besancon. He was driving the 2018 Ford pickup truck suspected of being involved in the collision. He is being charged with hit-and-run involving a death.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County deputies respond to shooting incident in Rembert

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident near Hines Road and Cimmaron Road in Rembert on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Deputies say around 9 p.m., three individuals with gunshot injuries were located and taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting of 3 leads to unrelated arrests in Sumter County

REMBERT, S.C. — Investigators are still looking for those responsible for a shooting that left three wounded in Sumter County on Tuesday. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said in a media release on Wednesday that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. the previous night in the area of Hines and Cimmaron roads near Rembert.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Police arrest man wanted for fatal December shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting that happened in December of last year. Duyon R. Wilson, 49, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to the Columbia Police Department officers reviewed surveillance...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

‘They know better;’ Catalytic converters stolen from Bamberg County Office on Aging multiple times

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Catalytic converter thefts have swept the country and the CSRA. “They know how important these buses are. But we have to take the sick and needing to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, and they know better,” board member of Bamberg County Office on Aging Samella Porter told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagetalk. The […]
BAMBERG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Man charged after deadly high-speed chase in multiple SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina Sheriff’s Offices report a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly high-speed chase that went through multiple counties. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office jointly announced that 33-year-old Tywene Senclara Brown has been charged. The offenses included driving under a suspended license and driving under the influence.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man arrested in connection to Lorick Circle shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Duyon R. Wilson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Single-vehicle crash kills South Carolina man

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A single-vehicle crash left one man dead in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, which happened after 11:30 a.m. Sunday near 630 New Bridge Road in Aiken. South Carolina Highway Patrol found a 2004 Dodge Ram truck overturned off of the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputies find missing 12-year-old

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert for a missing endangered autistic boy. The cancellation at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday came just minutes after the initial alert was issued. Jabez Beggs has last been seen around 10:30 a.m. In canceling the alert, deputies said:...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

