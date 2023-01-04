Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
BET
GloRilla Shares Instagram DM’s She Received From Gangsta Boo
Rapper GloRilla shared messages between herself and the late Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo following the news about her death. The “F.N.F” artist headed to Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 1) to let fans know that her fellow Memphis star supported her well before her rise to fame.
HipHopDX.com
Quentin Miller Says He Was Never Paid Properly For Writing Drake Songs
Quentin Miller has revealed he was never properly compensated for his work with Drake, despite landing multiple songwriting credits on his triple-platinum album If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. Miller made the revelation during an interview with VladTV, explaining his “horrible” publishing deal with Grammy-winning producer/songwriter Tricky...
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman
Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
TMZ.com
Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs
Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Memphis rapper Big Scarr dies at 22 as Gucci Mane confirms his passing with touching Instagram post
Memphis rapper Big Scarr has died at the age of 22. The musician was reported dead by The Shaderoom on Thursday, and his passing was confirmed by rapper Gucci Mane.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gabrielle Union Admits She Cheated On 1st Husband, Chris Howard
Gabrielle Union says that she and her ex-husband used to cheat on each other. Gabrielle Union says she and her ex-husband, Chris Howard, used to cheat on each other during their marriage. Speaking with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Union reflected on her behavior at the time. She...
Jay-Z Usually Has No Problem Signing Autographs; Why He Recently Turned Down 1 Fan
Jay-Z has signed many autographs throughout his career. In 2022, however, the 'Holy Grail' rapper turned down a fan who wanted an autograph.
The UFC has to fire Dana White after video shows him hitting his wife at a nightclub
Dana White has long been the face of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and during all those years he has said nobody bounces back from hitting a woman. In fact, he said exactly that during an appearance on FS1 back in 2014:. “There’s one thing that you never bounce back from...
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump
Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
Hugh Jackman Begs Academy Not to ‘Validate Ryan Reynolds’ With ‘Spirited’ Oscar Nomination
Ryan Reynolds has earned himself a spot on the Oscar shortlist for best song for “Good Afternoon,” from his Christmas movie “Spirited” with Will Ferrell. But Hugh Jackman, who is preparing to star alongside Reynolds in the upcoming “Deadpool” sequel, hopes the Academy refrains from further boosting Reynolds’ ego with a nomination. “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the best song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman said jokingly in a video posted to Twitter. “I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be...
Drake Bell and Janet Von Schmeling Split After 4 Years of Marriage: Reports
It's over. Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling have split after four years of marriage, according to multiple reports. Page Six and People reported on Monday, January 2, that Bell, 36, and Schmeling, 28, split late last year. (Us Weekly has reached out to Bell's attorney for comment.) Schmeling previously claimed via Instagram in […]
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Complex
Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage
Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
Legendary Three 6 Mafia affiliated rapper has been found dead: reports
Gangsta Boo, a pioneering female artist and former Three 6 Mafia protégé, has died. No cause of death has been reported. Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, became affiliated with the powerhouse Memphis group on the Hypnotize Minds label at the age of 14 when she recorded “Cheefa Da Reefa,” in 1994.
Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special
Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76. Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video
Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
