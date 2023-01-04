It has been a running gag for years that “Better Call Saul” is one of the most overlooked television series when it comes to awards shows. Diehard fans of this “Breaking Bad” spin-off series already know of its record at the Emmy Awards, going 46-and-0 to date, including six losses for Best Drama Series. So perhaps it should not come as a surprise to people that the legal drama also has yet to win the top category at the Critics Choice Awards. Will this be the year “Better Call Saul” triumphs in Best Drama Series for its sixth and final...

2 DAYS AGO