with the murder aside i personally find it terrifying and a brazen disgusting 4th amendment violation that genealogy companies would betray the public trust by sharing mass amounts of DNA data of people who are innocent and never convicted of anything with the police when DNA only has to be submitted to law enforcement by felony conviction so they can basically go steal your DNA WITHOUT your consent from a company you contact to find your family linage that's just disgusting and i don't care if it solves the job the police are paid to do it's a violation of the people's rights. it's just as wrong as the crime they are looking to solve
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Public Defender Anne Taylor has been identified as the defense lawyer for Idaho murder suspect Bryan KohbergerJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
A former student of Bryan Kohberger discusses behavioral shift following Idaho killingsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
According to a lawyer, the suspect in the Idaho college student killings wants to bypass the extradition hearing.GodwinMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
