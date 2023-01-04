ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

bidensmom2
1d ago

with the murder aside i personally find it terrifying and a brazen disgusting 4th amendment violation that genealogy companies would betray the public trust by sharing mass amounts of DNA data of people who are innocent and never convicted of anything with the police when DNA only has to be submitted to law enforcement by felony conviction so they can basically go steal your DNA WITHOUT your consent from a company you contact to find your family linage that's just disgusting and i don't care if it solves the job the police are paid to do it's a violation of the people's rights. it's just as wrong as the crime they are looking to solve

Police: Idaho murder suspect's DNA found at scene; roommate saw masked man

The DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath at the crime scene, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.Police also said an unharmed roommate of the slain students saw a masked man in the home on the night of the attack. A woman who lived at the home where the students were killed awoke to the sound of crying that night to find a masked man in black clothing who walked past her and toward a sliding glass door, an investigator said in court documents unsealed Thursday.The unidentified housemate,...
Hearing for UI murders suspect will take place at 10:30 a.m. MST today

LATAH COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — On Tuesday, the suspect of the University of Idaho murders told a judge that he wouldn't fight extradition to Idaho. The following morning, Bryan Kohberger flew to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges. Today, the initial appearance hearing in State v. Kohberger will take...
Probable cause affidavit in case of University of Idaho murders released

The probable cause affidavit in the case of State of Idaho v. Bryan C. Kohberger has been released. Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November. He arrived in Idaho Wednesday night after his arrest in Pennsylvania last week. The affidavit was written by Brett Payne,...
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
Moscow murder suspect moved from Pennsylvania jail, headed to Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — The suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was moved out of a Pennsylvania jail on Wednesday morning as he is expected back in Idaho to face charges. Monroe County Jail Administration tells KREM 2 News that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was transferred to...
