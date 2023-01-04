ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Monday's Scores

Southwest Minnesota Christian vs. Jackson County Central, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Portage County sports scoreboard for Wednesday, January 4

AURORA: Stask 3-0-7, Barbour 0-1-1, Feckner 2-0-4, Manav 1-0-2, Pierce 1-0-3, Witting 2-0-4, Rogge 1-0-3, Unverferth 2-0-5, Hemming 3-2-8. Totals 15-3-37. ROOSEVELT: Nash 2-0-6, Crockett 2-0-5, Wilson 4-0-11, Dunlap 3-2-8, C. VanDamme 3-0-6, Moxley 1-0-2, Canning 4-3-13, Taylor 1-0-2. Totals 20-5-53. Aurora - 11 - 4 - 9 - 13...
Player of the Week: Okemos’ Hudson Grienke sets school record

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – With the holidays over, high school basketball teams across the state have ramped up the intensity in the new year. The perfect example came on Tuesday night when Okemos senior Hudson Grienke set a school record with eight 3s in a game. “He had 12...
Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey

Flint Powers wins against Genesee County Generals 8-0 in high school hockey. Genesee County Generals’ Andrew Pastor (24) moves with the puck during a high school hockey game between Flint Powers Catholic and the Genesee County Generals at Flint Iceland Arenas in Flint on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Powers won with a final score of 8-0.Get Photo.
Marquee holiday matches shake up Week 4 Michigan high school wrestling power rankings

The holiday season coincides with some of the nation’s top high school wrestling tournaments, and several Michigan teams were on hand for one of the elite events last week. Ohio-based Brecksville High School hosted the Brecksville Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Thursday and Friday, where two Michiganders – Davison’s Josh Barr and Dundee’s Braeden Davis – reached the top of the podium in the 175 and 126-pound weight classes.
