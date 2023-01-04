Read full article on original website
Bremerton teen collects 7,000 toys to donate to children's hospitals
BREMERTON, Wash. — For the seventh year in a row, 13-year-old Zach Darner from Bremerton led a group of kids in collecting toys to donate to western Washington hospitals. This past year, they collected 7,018 toys, which they distributed to St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton, Mary Ridge Children’s Hospital and Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Monroe duck farm flock euthanized after bird flu case
MONROE, Wash. — There is a lot of concern in Washington state about the avian flu, also known as bird flu. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife reports 94 cases were detected last year with most cases found in western Washington. When one bird is confirmed to...
KING-5
This flamingo houseplant blooms all winter long
SEATTLE — Anthurium or flamingo plant is a houseplant sure to add a touch of the tropics and brighten up the living spaces in your home. Not only is this houseplant beautiful, it's also easy to grow. They flower year round, and although the bright red ones are still among my favorites, there are new introductions with incredible blooms in all sorts of never before seen colors and sizes.
Owner of only West Seattle warming center says the space is a 'start to a solution'
SEATTLE — Keith Hughes is the Commander of the American Legion Post 160 and says it’s his fourth winter serving as the only warming station and emergency shelter in West Seattle. “I had access to this 4,000-square-foot facility that sat empty with the exception of two meetings a...
q13fox.com
Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing
SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
shorelineareanews.com
Message to community from owners of Suni's Pizza
Our family is truly devastated from the fire at our beloved Suni’s Pizza that occurred Monday morning. (See previous article). We are grateful for the response and support of the Shoreline Fire Dept. and all personnel who responded. We are grateful that there were no fatalities or injuries, except for the minor injury suffered by one of the responding firefighters.
CBS News
Youth clinic out of homeless shelter provides medical care for humans and pets
SEATTLE, December 25, 2022 - One Health Clinic has partnered with New Horizons and several other organizations to bring medical care to homeless and vulnerable youths and their pets. The first of its kind, they've found people are more likely to bring their pets in over themselves. This program aims to build trust in relationships between the youths and medical professionals. The care is free and comprehensive.
Damaged monument to Nisqually chief restored in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A damaged monument that honors the death place of a Nisqually Indian chief in Lakewood has been restored. The marker was removed from its foundation the week of Dec. 25 and sat damaged on its side. The city of Lakewood said its crews got the four-ton...
KIRO 7 Seattle
WATCH: Cougar caught on camera using I-90 wildlife crossing
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation cameras captured a rare cougar crossing early Monday morning. The camera recorded the animal using a wildlife undercrossing along Interstate 90, just a few miles east of Snoqualmie. WSDOT spent years creating bridges, overpasses and underpasses to allow wildlife to...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Frustrated couple pickets Wallingford post office to try to get mail delivered
SEATTLE — A Fremont couple, fed up after not getting mail for days, picketed outside their local post office. That couple is just one of several people telling KIRO 7 they have not received regular mail delivery. KIRO 7 put the question directly to the USPS; what’s up with...
Downed trees hit home, cars, power lines across western Washington amid Wind Advisory
SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening closing the roadway for several hours and a tree fell onto a Sammamish home overnight amid a Wind Advisory that was extended for east Puget Sound lowlands. Crews are at the scene of a Sammamish home Thursday...
KING 5
Snohomish County bird watchers prepare for Christmas Bird Count
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Bird watchers in Snohomish County are preparing to ring in the new year with a new census aimed at counting our local wild bird population. The National Audubon Society administers the tradition that dates back to 1900 when an ornithologist proposed a new holiday tradition that would count birds during the holidays rather than hunt them. The Christmas Bird Count is now the longest running community science survey in North America.
KIRO 7 Seattle
‘We blew it:’ Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass apologize after overcrowding issues
STEVENS PASS, Wash. — It’s the busiest time of year for the slopes, but some local ski resorts appear to be struggling with the demand. Two major western Washington ski resorts — Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie — issued apologies after overcrowding left many skiers and snowboarders to ring in the new year with a lot of frustration.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire
SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility
A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
southsoundmag.com
Cheat on Your Diet with Side Piece Kitchen
Less than a year ago, Tacoma’s Side Piece Kitchen began serving its self-styled Banging Brunch and Munchie Slaps, proving to customers ever since that practically anything served on a biscuit and smothered in gravy is good for the soul. Perfecting their recipes at brewery pop-ups, special events, and a...
425magazine.com
There's an Ice Monster in Bellevue
For those with a dedicated sweet tooth, there is no such thing as a seasonal dessert, so regardless of rain, sleet, or snow, a craving for Taiwanese shaved ice cannot be stopped now that Bellevue has Ice Monster. A popular treat throughout Asia, this isn’t just any old snocone —...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
KING 5
