Petition to put recreational pot on Florida ballot reaches nearly 150,000 signatures
The initiative totaled 148,418 submitted signatures as of Tuesday evening, up from 49,692 at the end of November.
Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars
Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
islandernews.com
New state law allows municipalities to ban smoking at public beaches
Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill over the summer allowing local governments to ban smoking on public beaches, Miami Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Monroe County have passed legislation enforcing the ban. Violators could be fined up to $100 for the first infraction, and $200 to $500...
Miya’s Law now in effect, strengthens renter safety in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new Florida law is now in effect to help you feel safer under your own roof. While Miya’s Law was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in June, it’s one of several new laws that went into effect Jan 1. Part of the law...
The New Year Brings Shocking Florida Laws. What Does It Mean for Floridians?
Florida leadership scheduled several laws that took effect starting January 1st. These measures focus on issues like toll relief, newborn healthcare, and the property insurance system.
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
CBS Austin
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
University of Florida says it has 'no standing' to review surgeon general's COVID guidance
Joseph Ladapo holds a faculty position in UF’s College of Medicine.
wbrc.com
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
DeSantis: Soft on crime policies, 'woke ideology,' sparked 'mass exodus' to Florida from Democrat-run cities
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said "soft on crime" policies in Democratic-led cities and states have pushed U.S. residents to move to states like Florida.
Florida Gov. DeSantis demands colleges release data on how much they're spending on CRT and diversity courses
During an inauguration speech Tuesday to start his second term, DeSantis took aim at ideological issues on campuses.
wmfe.org
COVID hospitalizations are rising in Central Florida
Florida’s weekly average of COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled between November and January, according to federal data. CDC data show Florida hospitalization numbers rose to a weekly average of 2,200 admissions by the first week of January. Orlando Health reports its numbers have been rising but not at a concerning rate.
$351M unclaimed funds returned to Floridians in 2022: CFO
Florida's Chief Financial Officer reported the final numbers for unclaimed funds and property returned to residents for both the whole year of 2022, as well as just the month of December.
FL teacher recruitment, school choice raised on first day of committee meetings
Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the first day of the committee meetings ahead of the 2023 regular legislative session, discussions in education-focused panels were largely introductory, so newer committee members and lawmakers could become familiar with how different spokes of the Florida education system function. That said, a few points of interest for Florida’s education system were raised throughout […] The post FL teacher recruitment, school choice raised on first day of committee meetings appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Venue that hosted the drag show may be at risk of losing its liquor license and ability to operate in Florida
The venue that held the Drag Race show recently could potentially lose its liquor license and its ability to operate in Florida following an investigation by Governor DeSantis' administration.
DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis took his oath of office for a second time on Tuesday and delivered a pugnacious speech painting him as a champion of “freedom” and constitutional principles and vowing to vanquish a “woke” federal government, education unions, and “technocratic elites.” Coming off a near-20-point reelection victory in November, the governor vowed to “stand […] The post DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
