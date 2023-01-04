Lady Pirates sweep Lady Terrors in City Championship series
Returning to the court in full swing to kick the back half of the season off right, the Brunswick High Lady Pirates (9-3, 2-0) did so with an emphatic 71-25 route over the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors (2-10, 0-2).
Coming out with a small lineup that was scrappy and added spark plugs all over the floor to go against the twin towers Brunswick High had, Glynn Academy got off to a quick 4-0 lead and forced an early timeout to be called by Brunswick High.
