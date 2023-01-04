Flood watch issued in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in the Sacramento region as Northern California prepares for another atmospheric river.

The flood watch has been issued for the central Sacramento Valley and will be in effect from 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last until Friday morning.

The next atmospheric river is expected to cause more damage with rainfall overrunning the waterways and the wind affecting trees that sit on loose and still-wet soil since there has been little time for the region to dry off.

The NWS also issued a flash flood watch to be in effect in the same area from 4 p.m. on Wednesday through Thursday morning.

According to the NWS the flash flood watch is for the Doe and Elkhorn fires that were in the August Complex burn scar.

The NWS also issued flood watches for the Motherlode, Carquinez Strait, Delta, Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley from 10 a.m. on Wednesday and last until Friday morning.

