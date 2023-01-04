ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Wilmington, PA

WFMJ.com

Dollar General coming to Bears Den Road in Youngstown

If you're wondering about a new building being built on Youngstown's West Side, here's what's coming. A new Dollar General Store is being constructed along Bear's Den Road next to the Marathon gasoline terminal. Another building was torn down at the site to make room for the new store. According...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game

(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Hubbard girls basketball coach on administrative leave

Hubbard girls basketball coach Richard Marshall is on administrative leave. He's in his first season as the Eagles head coach and school officials are looking into the matter. The Eagles are 2-8 and play at Poland Thursday night.
HUBBARD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
MEADVILLE, PA
PLANetizen

Hometown Bike Share Company to Launch in Youngstown

A Youngstown, Ohio bike share company launching in spring 2023 hopes to be a model for equitable, accessible bike share service. As Cinnamon Janzer explains in Next City, “Unlike most other bike shares, YoGo is a family-owned, Black-led local business that got started with a $174,000 loan it secured through the Youngstown Business Incubator.”
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

The coldest time of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We are now into January and pushing through the second month of Meteorological winter. This is the time of the year that the coldest temperatures typically push into the area. The shortest day of the year was on December 21, 2022. This date is known...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Sinkhole closes Trumbull County roadway

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A large sinkhole has opened up, closing a road in Bazetta Township. According to a news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of the Bazetta Township Board of Trustees, Cadwallader Sonk Road will be closed between Henn Hyde and Howland Wilson roads until further notice.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

