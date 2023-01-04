Read full article on original website
Related
Stearns County Pulling The Plows Tuesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department has announced it will be pulling the plows off the roads at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The plows will be going back out on the roads in Stearns County at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. The city of Sartell pulled their plows at 6:00...
kvsc.org
Garage and House Fire on Chain of Lakes Tuesday Afternoon in Stearns County
A garage and home on the Chain of Lakes between Cold Spring and Richmond was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 1 p.m. by a homeowner. He reported that his garage had started on fire at an address on Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township.
voiceofalexandria.com
Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Home Heavily Damaged by Fire Tuesday
(KNSI) — Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home near the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday by a 64-year-old man who said his garage had started on fire and was spreading to his home. A witness tells KNSI News the wind-whipped flames spread quickly.
lptv.org
Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally
The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
willmarradio.com
House destroyed by fire near Richmond
(Richmond MN-) A home was destroyed by fire east of Richmond Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says just before 1 p.m. Tuesday they got a call from 64-year-old Tom Goebel reporting that his garage has started on fire in the 22000 Block of Great Northern Drive on the south side of Schneider Lake. The Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and were assisted by the Richmond Fire Department and Cold Spring Fire Department. Upon arrival deputies found the house was fully engulfed with flames. Goebel was still in the home and was brought to safety at a nearby residence. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
lptv.org
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year’s Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for...
lptv.org
New Cass County Sheriff Sworn in at Ceremony in Hackensack
Cass County saw a changing of the guard on Tuesday as former chief deputy Bryan Welk was sworn in as the county’s newest sheriff. “It’s a big responsibility, it took a long time to get here in terms of the whole campaign process and where we’re at right now, I’m just thrilled to be here,” said Welk.
lptv.org
Crow Wing County’s New Sheriff Talks About His Agenda for a Brand New Year
Former Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang began his first day back as Crow Wing County Sheriff on Monday after being elected to the position last November. Klang had previously served as Crow Wing Sheriff from 2003-07. “I love this job to this day. If I had to do it...
lptv.org
Law Enforcement Request Assistance to Find Missing Aitkin Woman
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing Aitkin woman. According to the press release from the Minnesota BCA, 55-year-old Anne Wyatt was last seen on January 2, 2023. She has not been in contact with friends or family since she has disappeared. Officials do not know her location or direction of travel. What she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is not known either. Wyatt does not have her cellphone on her.
lptv.org
Sebeka Man Facing DWI Charges Following Car Crash Near Wadena
A Sebeka man is facing DWI charges after being involved in a motor vehicle crash near Wadena. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, Dec. 29, Andrew York rear-ended a car driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, ND. The crash caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and end up in the ditch.
rjbroadcasting.com
Free Frozen Meals for Crow Wing County Seniors available January 16th
Free frozen meals for Crow Wing County seniors 60 and older will be given out in the parking lot of Salem Lutheran Church on Monday, Jan. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The church is located at 21276 Archibald Road in Deerwood. The meals are distributed by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud’s Senior Dining program.
lptv.org
Crow Wing Co. Seeks Options on Housing Juveniles Accused of Serious Crimes
Crow Wing County is seeking options on how it will house juveniles accused of serious crimes. All detention facilities within the state are just about full and can’t spare much more room. Members of law enforcement, the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office, and Crow Wing County Family Services showed concern and presented ideas at a county board meeting last month on what should be done to help solve the problem.
lptv.org
Walker Public Library Look at Next Steps for New Building
Work toward building a new library in Walker gaining traction in the new year. The Friends of the Walker Public Library are currently helping to raise funds for this new building. And with a goal of $2.5 million, they’ve already seen over half of this goal reached. All of...
theloon.com
Is Anyone Else Having Issues With Getting Their Mail In The Brainerd Area?
First off, I want this to be clear that I am not bringing down the USPS here. What they do on a day-to-day basis is 10x more grueling that what I do. I simply want to know if I am one of the only ones who is having issues getting my mail lately.
lptv.org
Question for 2023 Great American Think-Off Released
The Great American Think-Off, hosted by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, is returning for its 30th annual debate competition. This year’s question is: “Which is more important to protect: the environment or the economy?”. People of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to send in their...
Comments / 0