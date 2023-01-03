COLUMBIA, South Carolina — No. 8 Tennessee cruised to a dominating win for the second game in a row on Saturday afternoon, beating South Carolina 85-42 to begin SEC play with three straight wins. The Vols (13-2, 3-0 SEC) were led by a game-high 21 points from Olivier Nkamhoua on 10-of-10 shooting from the floor. Nkamhoua also grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with his first double-double of the season. Four of his rebounds came on the offensive glass while he also tallied a steal on the defensive end.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 10 HOURS AGO