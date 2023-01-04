Read full article on original website
Related
I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way
Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
‘Eight hours’ sleep! And you must eat breakfast!’ The truth behind 10 of the biggest health beliefs
It’s easy to think that science is constantly changing its mind on all things dietary and health-based – if you have never suffered headline whiplash from trying to keep up with whether or not wine is good for you, you probably aren’t paying attention. In fact, our collective understanding is getting more nuanced, with ever-emerging longitudinal studies and meta-reviews getting us closer and closer to the truth about what is good for our bodies. Here are some widely held beliefs and what science says now – so you can start making informed health decisions this year.
I’m a sleep expert – exactly how long it takes for a lack of quality snooze time to become dangerous for your health
AN expert has revealed exactly how long it takes for a lack of quality sleep time to become dangerous for your health. With the festive season well and truly underway, Brits are parting into the early hours and often don’t get enough sleep. Often going hand-in-hand with partying is...
7 Dry January tips for quitting drinking in the new year
A new year is nearly upon us, meaning thousands of people are about to attempt Dry January 2023.The aim of Dry January is to go alcohol-free for 31 days, offering your body and mind the chance for a reset. The initiative is in its 11th year and its popularity is rising.A recent study estimated that one in seven (17 per cent) of UK adults will take part in Dry January in 2023.But staying committed to being alcohol-free for 31 days can be challenging, especially for those socialising where alcohol is likely to be consumed. Studies have shown that a third...
How Much Sleep Do You Actually Need?
Find out how many hours of rest you should aim for, according to sleep experts.
8 ways to improve your sleep habits in 2023
How to get back into a good sleep routine, according to a sleep expert
Are you trying Dry January? Here's how to keep healthy habits going all year
Did you start Dry January after a few too many cocktails during the holidays? Here are some steps you can take to keep healthy habits going all year.
Fox17
Getting a good night's rest can be difficult. Here's how you can improve your sleep
Sleep tourism appears to be growing in popularity. Hotels and resorts are adding new features in rooms or specific packages focused on sleep. There are also sleep spa hotels and sleep retreats. "All these hotels come up with the packages, saying that they are able to do some kind of...
7 Wellness Trends to try in 2023: sleep syncing, meditation & sense hacking
Want to improve your health & wellbeing in 2023? Try these 7 wellness trends
TikToker shares a 'military sleep' tip to help anyone sleep in two minutes
Adults between the age of 18 and 60 are advised to get seven hours of sleep daily for the best health. But a recent study published by the CDC released that over a third of Americans are not getting enough sleep.
Woonsocket Call
DecentCustom the best convenient way to Make Product a Brand with Professional Printing Services
Are you looking for a practical tool to help your small business find customers and expand its market?. Look nowhere else! I found a company that makes customized products which are readily apparent to the market, are well-liked by consumers, are easy to use, have high quality, and are affordably priced. They ought to be your top choice. Decentcustom helped me when it came to expert customization.
Woonsocket Call
New memoir, “The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne is a released, a collection of personal short stories that examine aging, menopause, and embracing life’s changes with grace
“The Transformation of a Wildflower” by Chrissy Kanne has been released worldwide. This 186-page collection of stories, which has achieved bestseller status as #7 in Amazon’s “Aging” category, reflects on growing older as a woman, sharing lessons learned from various stages of life, different careers, and personal reflections on maturity.
Better sleep for kids starts with better sleep for parents – especially after holiday disruptions to routines
There are three main components of high-quality sleep for children.
Deepak Chopra's Tips for Instantly Relieving Stress
Chopra, author of "Living in the Light" and co-founder of the Never Alone Initiative, provides some advice on how to quickly relax yourself.
ktalnews.com
Best exercise mat
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good exercise mat can be transformative for your workouts. This is true for home full-body workouts as well as heavy sweat sessions at the gym. Finding something that can add comfort and cleanliness to floor exercises, or even some cushion to the weight room floor, can make your workouts more effective.
money.com
Find Your Zen in 2023 with up to 50% off Gaiam Yoga Essentials
Yoga is one of the most popular forms of exercise and one of the best ways to stay healthy and fit. It provides many physical and mental health benefits, including improved flexibility and strength, better posture, and stress relief. But, if you’re new to yoga, you’ve probably noticed that it can be a bit expensive to get started. That’s why we’re here to share the best beginner yoga essentials from Gaiam at 50% off.
Best deals on Amazon: Get a no-contact Halo Rise sleep tracker for over 20% off today
Amazon's Halo Rise smart lamp brightens gradually like the sun for a peaceful morning awakening.
Ask a cycling coach: ‘I have trouble sleeping after a late-night turbo session – any tips for better recovery?’
For busy athletes balancing work and family life, sometimes training has to include late-night sessions - so what can be done to make the best of the situation?
ahchealthenews.com
What to expect at your child’s sleep study
If your child is experiencing signs of sleep-disordered breathing, their physician may order a polysomnogram, or sleep study. This includes, but is not limited to, snoring, mouth breathing, pausing in breathing while asleep, coughing, choking or gasping in sleep, teeth grinding, bedwetting beyond the age you would expect, restless sleep and/or sleep disturbance. Sometimes, the signs are less dramatic and can come in the form of learning, attention or behavioral challenges. While the idea of an overnight sleep study may seem daunting, knowing what to expect and how to properly prepare can help you and your child feel much more comfortable about the experience.
verywellfamily.com
Can My Baby Sleep With a Pacifier?
Possibly the most frequent question asked of new parents is: “Are you getting enough sleep?” Indeed, despite the fact that infants spend more hours asleep than they do awake, it can be difficult for parents to get them off to dreamland for long stretches of time, especially at night.
Comments / 0