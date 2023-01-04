ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
WTVC

Prayers, charitable support roll in for Bills' Damar Hamlin

(TND) — Support is rolling in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the NFL's Monday Night Football game. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills,” reads a tweet from the NFL....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hcplive.com

Damar Hamlin and the Commonality of Cardiac Arrest Emergencies

A Mayo Clinic cardiologist discusses the national variability in CPR and AED access, and the actions that saved Hamlin's life during Monday Night Football. Early into this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, second-year Bills player Damar Hamlin, 24 years old, collapsed on the field after completing a tackle.
MINNESOTA STATE
hcplive.com

Adopting Greater CPR Strategies After Damar Hamlin

Michael J. Ackerman, MD, PhD, discusses the simplicity and availability of education around CPR and defibrillator use, and the role of clinicians in raising public health preparedness. Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football during this week, suffering a...
ABC 33/40 News

Cardiac Arrest: Alabama law on AEDs and how churches are preparing

NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest Monday night on the field during the Buffalo Bills and Cincinatti football game. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training (CPR) and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) are key tools to have and use when helping someone suffering from cardiac arrest. ABC 33/40 did some...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy