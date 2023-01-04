Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News BreakChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Related
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
WUSA
An AED was used in an attempt to restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat. What is an AED, and how is it used?
WASHINGTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following a collision and subsequent collapse during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the team, his heartbeat was restored on the field, but he remains in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Events like these...
Damar Hamlin on-field collapse calls attention to CPR, AED life-saving skills
In rare events, according to health experts, low to mild blows to the chest "at the right millisecond" can cause freak injuries just as the one that millions watched Monday night.
Damar Hamlin: Bills safety's cardiac arrest underscores importance of North Texas nonprofit
CARROLLTON, Texas — In sports, anything can happen. Sadly on Monday, the unthinkable did happen when Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. A collective community held its breath in hopes of a positive outcome. The reality...
NFL star Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest fuels reminders about importance of learning CPR
SAN ANTONIO — The collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shocked football fans nationwide Monday night, sparking conversations about the importance of learning CPR to potentially save lives on and off the field. “What happened then immediately brings back what happened here at Reagan on our basketball court...
AHA urges people to learn CPR after Buffalo Bill's player collapses on field
The American Heart Association urges people to learn CPR after Buffalo Bill's player collapses on the field. Each year, an estimated 350,000 people suffer sudden cardiac arrest in the United States.
WTVC
Prayers, charitable support roll in for Bills' Damar Hamlin
(TND) — Support is rolling in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the NFL's Monday Night Football game. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills,” reads a tweet from the NFL....
hcplive.com
Damar Hamlin and the Commonality of Cardiac Arrest Emergencies
A Mayo Clinic cardiologist discusses the national variability in CPR and AED access, and the actions that saved Hamlin's life during Monday Night Football. Early into this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, second-year Bills player Damar Hamlin, 24 years old, collapsed on the field after completing a tackle.
Doctors call on more people to learn CPR after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Doctors are calling on the public to familiarize themselves with lifesaving CPR techniques after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin received CPR, which stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, to restore his heartbeat on the field, the Bills said in a...
Hero Bills trainer Denny Kellington hailed as ‘best trainer in the league’ after saving Damar Hamlin’s life
THERE have been many heroes this past week involved in saving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's life, and Denny Kellington is one. An assistant athletic trainer for the Bills, Kellington had already been heralded as someone whose name needed to be 'praised' by offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. On Thursday morning,...
Open Letter To Anybody Who Doesn’t Know CPR: You Should
At a New Year’s Eve party, someone asked me if I knew CPR, and I shamefully said “No, I don’t.”. The person I was speaking to told me how important it is to know how to administer CPR. “I saved three people with CPR,” the person told me. “I say that because it shows how important it is.”
hcplive.com
Adopting Greater CPR Strategies After Damar Hamlin
Michael J. Ackerman, MD, PhD, discusses the simplicity and availability of education around CPR and defibrillator use, and the role of clinicians in raising public health preparedness. Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football during this week, suffering a...
After NFL player's collapse, doctors want more Americans to learn CPR
ST. LOUIS — Doctors want to see more people learn CPR and how to use AED machines. The conversation came to the national forefront after Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin collapsed after going into cardiac arrest on Monday night football. Dr. Khaled Awad said the situation was a...
Topeka doctors talk importance of CPR after collapse of Damar Hamlin during Bills game
TOPEKA (KSNT) – When it comes to going into cardiac arrest, there’s not a minute to spare. That couldn’t be any more true for Bills safety Damar Hamlin who was attended to on the field for 19 minutes after collapsing and received both CPR and a defibrillator during Monday Night Football. When life and death […]
KevinMD.com
The emotional side of CPR: Reflecting on the challenges of resuscitation in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse
First, I want to extend my thoughts, wishes, and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, and his teammates. Seeing his collapse on television stirred many emotions in me; I can’t imagine what those who were on the field or in the stadium experienced. As a pediatric emergency physician, I...
ABC 33/40 News
Cardiac Arrest: Alabama law on AEDs and how churches are preparing
NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest Monday night on the field during the Buffalo Bills and Cincinatti football game. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation training (CPR) and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) are key tools to have and use when helping someone suffering from cardiac arrest. ABC 33/40 did some...
Comments / 0