Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formationRoger MarshVirginia State
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
NRVNews
Akers, Joseph Cleveland
Joseph Cleveland Akers, 77, of Christiansburg, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army having served during the Vietnam War and spent over 20 years in the Reserves. He was owner and operator of A&S Home Repair. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Beulah Akers; brother, Oscar Akers; and sister, Eula Brammer.
NRVNews
Buckner, Gary Jack
Gary Jack Buckner, 69, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Cleven Jack Buckner; and a special brother-in-law, Gary “Billy” Roop. Survivors include his mother, Edna Buckner; brothers and sister-in-law, Audie and Sandy Buckner, and Larry Buckner and...
NRVNews
Davis, Dawn Quesenberry
Dawn Quesenberry Davis, age 57, of Blacksburg died, Monday, January 2, 2023, at University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born in Radford, Virginia on February 28, 1965. She was preceded in death by her father Orie Quesenberry. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Davis; mother, Alma Quesenberry; sons, Chris, Jason, and Anthony; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra (Marlene) and Gary, Linda and Jeff, Tracy and Art, Martha, Emily and Ken, Marcie and Larry, Karen and Tim, Dicy and Jonathan; brother, Orie Quesenberry, Jr. and wife Debbie; grandson, Jackson Davis and numerous other family members.
wfxrtv.com
Two bodies found in Smith Mountain Lake
The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. The Virginia Conservation Police says it has located two bodies in Smith Mountain Lake, where two men went missing on Monday, Jan. 2. Dealing with Dollars: Quickly...
NRVNews
Cawley, Edward Franklin
Edward Franklin Cawley, 95 of Pembroke, VA departed this life January 3, 2023 in the care of Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born May 14, 1927 in Newhall, WV, he was a son of the late Burley and Stella Davis Cawley. Mr. Cawley served first his country, as a staff sergeant...
NRVNews
Cook, James Lamar
James Lamar Cook, 57 of Narrows, Virginia departed this life on January 1, 2023 at his home. Born September 18, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois he was a son of Johnny and Wanda Humphrey Cook. James lived a full life, loving to cookout, acting as a handyman and carpenter, travelling, or...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin in Salem, Chase the Chill, and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. In Lynchburg, “Chase the Chill” is happening today at 9:30 a.m. A group of volunteers have worked all year long to make as many handmade items as they can. This is the seventh year of the event. In the first year, there was only one pick-up location. Now this year, there are three. If you are in need, you can pick up your free winter gear at the main branch of the Lynchburg Public Library, the Human Services Building and the corner of 5th and Federal.
NRVNews
Blankenship, Jr., William Louis
William Louis “Bill” Blankenship Jr., 57 of Pearisburg, Virginia departed this life on December 24, 2022 in his home. Born in Montgomery County, Virginia on January 14, 1965 he was a son of the late William “Bill” Blankenship Sr and Emma Jean Garcia Blankenship. In addition...
wfxrtv.com
Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers
Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
NRVNews
NRCC Free Concert on Jan. 14
The music of The Country Boys and Slate Mountain Ramblers will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. The Country Boys have been playing traditional bluegrass and...
NRVNews
Poff, Rodger Clinton
Rodger Clinton Poff of Check, Virginia went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 29, 2022. Rodger was born on November 4, 1953 to Clinton and Avis Poff. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Avis Poff; his sister, Goldie; and his sister-in-law, Lou Poff.
NRVNews
Moore, Jane Burks
Jane Burks Moore, age 65 of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Burks; twin brother, James Burks; and niece, Mercy Scales. She is survived by her husband, Gratton Moore; daughter, Charlene Randolph; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Diane...
NRVNews
Hollingsworth & Vose to Expand
Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), a global manufacturer of advanced materials used in filtration, battery, and industrial applications, will invest $40.2 million to expand its operation in Floyd County. The company will add over 28,000 square feet to its facility at 365 Christiansburg Pike Northeast to accommodate new production equipment to meet increased demand. Virginia successfully competed with Georgia for the project, which will create 25 new jobs.
NRVNews
Jarrells, Billy Wayne
Billy Wayne Jarrells, age 72 of Hiwassee passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem. Born July 4, 1950 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Roy Leonard Jarrells & Mary Pearl Trail Jarrells. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Darlene Martin Jarrells, son-in-law, Rhondie Ousley, brothers, Ronnie and Jim Jarrells.
NRVNews
Yopp, Betty Guilliams
At 80 our dear beloved “Mom” and “MawMaw” Betty Guilliams Yopp passed gracefully and peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. While our hearts ache for ourselves we praise God for his loving kindness and mercies and know she is in Heaven singing and praising his name.
NRVNews
Collins, Sr., Bert Easily
Bert Easily Collins Sr, 66 of Blacksburg, VA departed this life December 30, 2022 in the care of Lewis Gale Medical Center-Montgomery. Born in Mullens, WV on November 13, 1956 he was a son of the late Daniel Corbett Collins and Gerthie Snider Collins. Bert served as a project manager...
Letter to the Editor: Gavin Haynes
Dear Editor, January 2023 Gavin Haynes was a model student-athlete 20 years ago at Alleghany High School in Covington, Virginia, USA. before he was the same at Emory & Henry college in S.W.Va. He was a highly respected teacher and coach at his high school alma mater before he was exposed. This reminds me of the main character in the movie The Craigslist Killer. It was based on a true story of a 3rd-year medical student. He had everything going for him and yet he threw it all away to commit sex crimes. In the end, he explained that he felt the need to...
WDBJ7.com
Berglund Center has event-filled January planned
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a lot going on at Roanoke’s Berglund Center in January. Events coming up include the Broadway show “Annie,” the charity Guns ‘n’ Hoses hockey game and the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
WSET
'Come a long way:' 3 governing bodies on the Southside set the stage for the new year
(WSET) — It is now 2023 and the Cities of Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania County are ready to get rolling when it comes to making changes for the better in their localities. The City of Danville is moving forward in the new year with a number of familiar...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
