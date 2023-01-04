Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up Talking About Why Being Sober Is The ‘Single Greatest Thing’ She Can Do
Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional while talking about her 22 years of sobriety and the legacy she hopes to leave behind.
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
Jamie Lee Curtis' Latest Freaky Friday Sequel Update Will Have Fans Freaking Out
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis Says Freaky Friday Cast Is "DOWN" for Sequel. Get ready to freak out over this Freaky Friday sequel update. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she's more than ready to re-team with co-star Lindsay Lohan for a continuation of their iconic 2003 comedy on the Dec. 8 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.).
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Step aside, Daniel Craig: The real star of ‘Glass Onion’ was snubbed by the Golden Globes, and we demand to know why
Like its predecessor, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is filled to the brim with a star-studded cast. From Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson to Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista; from Leslie Odom Jr. and Madelyn Cline to Jessica Henwick and Edward Norton, all the way to the many cameos that flavored the film like a well-seasoned steak: Angela Lansbury, Hugh Grant, Natasha Lyonne, Stephen Sondheim, Ethan Hawke, Kareem Adbul-Jabbar, Yo-Yo Ma, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set
Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
George Lopez Drops Out of Announcing Golden Globe 2023 Nominations After He Tests Positive for COVID
George Lopez's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Levya announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on NBC Monday morning George Lopez was forced to miss out on helping present the list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. On Sunday evening, Lopez, 61, shared a post on Instagram announcing that he would not be able to appear on NBC Monday to announce the nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19. Without Lopez available, the actor's daughter Mayan Lopez and actress Selenis Leyva announced the...
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
Golden Globes 2023: Here are the Latinos that will be presenting at this year’s awards
After a year absence and plenty of controversy, the Golden Globes are back. The awards show, representing the Hollywood Foreign Press (H.F.P.A.), has announced its first batch of presenters, including some Latinos, Black, and brown artists on the list. RELATED: Emmys 2022: Zendaya, Oscar Isaac,...
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Jamie Lee Curtis justifiably toots her own horn with 2023 Oscars predictions
2023 Oscars predictions have started rolling in, and Halloween Ends star Jamie Lee Curtis has thrown out her two cents on which films and stars will be taking home the Academy’s highest honors. Unsurprisingly, but justifiably, Curtis is tooting her own horn a little with the picks she shared...
Jamie Lee Curtis shares the only memento she wanted from the ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ set
Get ready to feel the feels. Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed the one set item from her work on the multi-award nominated hit indie pic Everything Everywhere All at Once that was so important she just had to take it home with her. And no, it wasn’t her hot dog fingers.
What to Expect From the 80th Golden Globe Awards
The 80th Golden Globe Awards are going down on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped Jerrod Carmichael to host the show following last year’s controversy. A lack of diversity among voters and nominees led to various boycotts by actors and media companies alike. A multi-month, publicly-driven campaign to diversify the HFPA proved “too little, too late” in 2021, and NBC declined to broadcast the event in 2022 in response.
Golden Globes record: Steve Martin (‘Only Murders in the Building’) would be oldest TV star to win
In 2019, 74-year-old Michael Douglas triumphed on his first Best TV Comedy Actor Golden Globe bid for “The Kominsky Method” and thus became the oldest person ever honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lead acting on a continuing series. Last year, “Only Murders in the Building” star Steve Martin almost broke this record by two years, but ultimately came up short against Jason Sudeikis (46, “Ted Lasso”). With the reigning champ currently out of contention, Martin now has a second chance to make Golden Globes history. Martin’s Best TV Comedy Actor bid for the second season of Hulu’s “Only...
Ranked: The 10 best movies of 2022, from Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'The Whale,' 'RRR'
Blockbusters made a comeback, in quantity and quality. Here are 2022's 10 best movies, from "Top Gun: Maverick" to "The Banshees of Inisherin."
‘Elvis’ Wins Best Picture and Director at Capri, Hollywood Film Fest
Buz Luhrmann’s Elvis has swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including wins for best picture and best director. Warner Bros.’s glitzy biopic about Elvis Presley also earned another six awards, including best producers, best production design, best costume design and best make-up and hairstyling. The award-giving in Naples, Italy included Brendan Fraser winning the best actor prize for his star turn in The Whale and Angela Bassett earning the best supporting actress trophy for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: What to Expect From This Year's (Scaled-Back) Party Scene'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cinematographer Reflects on "One of the...
Tarantino, Curtis, Porter among Golden Globe Awards presenters
Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Porter were among the first group of presenters announced Tuesday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will return to a live ceremony next week following a one-year hiatus over the event sponsor’s ethical and membership standards. According to the Hollywood...
Golden Globes: ‘Abbott Elementary’ will break network curse and win Best Comedy Series
Following three straight years of Best Comedy Series Golden Globe lineups consisting only of cable or streaming shows, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” has broken the monotony and emerged as a solid frontrunner in the current race. It has been seven years since this or any of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s top honors have gone to a broadcast network program, but the tide now appears sure to turn, especially since the five nominations received by “Abbott Elementary” make it the most-recognized TV program of the year. The shows challenging “Abbott Elementary” in the 2023 Best Comedy Series contest are 2022 winner “Hacks”...
