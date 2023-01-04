ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestal, NY

Syracuse.com

48 Section III football players earn small school all-state honors

The New York State Sportswriters Association has released its small school all-state selections for the fall 2022 season. Homer leads all Section III schools with four players earning all-state honors and one player getting an honorable mention. Class C state runner-up General Brown highlights its class with two players earning first-team honors. In Class D, Dolgeville also had two players named to the first team. In 8-Man, Section III quarterbacks were well represented with three of them earning first-team honors.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Pond Festival Returns January 20th

In just over two weeks, Binghamton Pond Festival is returning to Chenango Valley State Park and preparations are underway to set up the largest outdoor refrigerated ice rink in North America. The festival is a celebration of hockey, bringing it back to its grassroots, says Tytus Haller, the founder and...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin to Be Printed in New Jersey

Binghamton's newspaper, which hasn't been printed locally for the last few years, soon will be produced at an out-of-state facility. The Press & Sun-Bulletin has been printed near Rochester since June 2018 when Gannett closed its 12-year-old "Central New York Production Facility" in Johnson City. Gannett now has decided to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Bracing For More Snow This Week

The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
NEW YORK STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cycle the Erie Canal tour: Now open for registration

ALBANY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — For its 25th year, Cycle the Erie Canal Tour is returning. From Buffalo to Albany you can bike along on this 8-day, 400 mile excursion. The tour is scheduled for July 9 through the 16 and is “an unforgettable opportunity to bike across New York State and take in the rich […]
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Winter weather advisories issued across North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WETM

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury

Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Golden Apple Award January 2023. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

