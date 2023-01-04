Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greene Girl's Basketball Handles Deposit-Hancock on the Road
For girl's basketball tonight, Greene traveled to Deposit to take on the Eagles. Greene handled Deposit-Hancock with a 53-10 win. Tonight's top-scorers were: Peyton Yahner with 16 points, and Sarah Gross with 7.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney's Emma Simmons Surpasses 1,000 Point Tally in Win Over Bainbridge-Guilford
Sidney's Emma Simmons is now a member of the 1,000-point club after her 25-point performance in a win over Bainbridge-Guilford. Ava Cirigliano scores 21 for the Warriors, Celeste Baldwin puts in 19 for the Bobcats.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Wednesday's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Sidney: 54 Bainbridge-Guilford: 40 (Sidney's Emma Simmons surpasses 1K career points)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Walton Boy's Basketball Squeezes by Harpursville away from Home
Walton and Harpursville fought back-and-forth at the Hornets' house as the Warriors come away with a 50-49 win. Nolan Crocker led the way for Harp with 17. Ransom Dutcher had a game-high 19.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Unatego Boy's Basketball Goes Into Sidney, Comes Away With Victory
Unatego muscled through Sidney, winning 61-49 on the road. Xander Johnson scores 22, Braeden Johnson gets 15 while Connor Van Der Sommen drops in a game-high 26 for Sidney.
48 Section III football players earn small school all-state honors
The New York State Sportswriters Association has released its small school all-state selections for the fall 2022 season. Homer leads all Section III schools with four players earning all-state honors and one player getting an honorable mention. Class C state runner-up General Brown highlights its class with two players earning first-team honors. In Class D, Dolgeville also had two players named to the first team. In 8-Man, Section III quarterbacks were well represented with three of them earning first-team honors.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Pond Festival Returns January 20th
In just over two weeks, Binghamton Pond Festival is returning to Chenango Valley State Park and preparations are underway to set up the largest outdoor refrigerated ice rink in North America. The festival is a celebration of hockey, bringing it back to its grassroots, says Tytus Haller, the founder and...
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Swim 365 Days a Year At This Upstate NY Paradise
With the holidays over, we have a lot of winter time to, well, despise or enjoy, depending on your perspective of this time of year. I prefer to despise it. Not a fan of winter or outdoor winter activities. But that doesn't mean those who think like me to hibernate...
Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin to Be Printed in New Jersey
Binghamton's newspaper, which hasn't been printed locally for the last few years, soon will be produced at an out-of-state facility. The Press & Sun-Bulletin has been printed near Rochester since June 2018 when Gannett closed its 12-year-old "Central New York Production Facility" in Johnson City. Gannett now has decided to...
New York Bracing For More Snow This Week
The escape from the snow will be a short one as a major cold front is set to sweep across New York this week. Many parts of New York are seeing well above temperatures early this week, but that will change come Thursday as a cold front is set to cross the state bringing a massive cool down along with snow showers.
Cycle the Erie Canal tour: Now open for registration
ALBANY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — For its 25th year, Cycle the Erie Canal Tour is returning. From Buffalo to Albany you can bike along on this 8-day, 400 mile excursion. The tour is scheduled for July 9 through the 16 and is “an unforgettable opportunity to bike across New York State and take in the rich […]
informnny.com
Winter weather advisories issued across North Country
WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country. The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4. Periods of snow, sleet...
WETM
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's injury
Health experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights …. Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points. Golden Apple Award January 2023. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY in Elmira. Family Life Networks buys ’94 Rock’ WLVY...
Western New York Drivers Have Been Making A Huge Mistake
After years of making this winter mistake, people are telling us to stop. But if you live in Buffalo, New York, it may be difficult to change this habit. Admittedly, I have been doing this for years and have never had a problem personally, but maybe it’s time to change my ways before I do.
Western New York’s First Snow Of 2023 Will Happen This Weekend
It is beginning to look a lot like winter across Western New York. After several days of well-above temperatures to kick off 2023 this weekend, the weather will return to normal as a cold front is set to move across the area. We will see some snow with that cold...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years.
Massive Lake Effect Snow Storms Possible Across New York
As parts of the snow belt in New York continue to dig out from two massive snow events over the past two months, more lake effect snowstorms are still possible along the lake shore. Lake effect snow is caused by colder weather moving over warm lake water and both Lake...
wxhc.com
City of Cortland to Make January 14th a Day to Honor Dan McNeil
The City of Cortland Common Council meets tonight, January 3rd, at 6pm at City Hall in the City of Cortland. One of the items on the agenda is to declare January 14th, 2023, a day to honor Dan McNeil in the City of Cortland. The honor is to recognize McNeils...
Comments / 0