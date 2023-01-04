ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of intentionally driving car off California cliff with another adult, 2 children inside

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
MONTARA, Calif. — A man in California is accused of intentionally driving off a cliff with another adult and two children inside the car at the time, officials say.

According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol - San Francisco Area, officers were called out to an area south of the Tom Lantos tunnel for a report of a car over the cliff side on State Route 1 on Monday just before 11 a.m.

CHP officers and other emergency personnel arrived at the scene, according to CHP - San Francisco Area. A white Tesla was found about 250-300 feet down the cliff. Inside the Tesla were four people - two adults and two children. Emergency crews worked to rappel down to the car. Eventually, the people inside the Tesla were rescued and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene. Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act,” said CHP - San Francisco Area in the news release.

Dharmesh A. Patel was identified as the driver. Patel, another adult, a 4-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy were inside the car and survived. According to The Associated Press, the Tesla went down a cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway by an area that is referred to as the Devil’s Slide which is known for deadly car wrecks.

Patel will be taken into custody once he is discharged from the hospital, CHP - San Francisco said, according to the AP.

Patel has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and child abuse, according to CHP - San Francisco Area. There is no determination of the driving mode the Tesla was in at the time the incident occurred but it is not believed to be a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information or witnesses are asked to call CHP - San Francisco Area at 415-557-1094.

