Update: Allegiant says no emergency, indicator light led to landing of plane in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There is some good news in an update to the report of an emergency landing involving an Allegiant Air flight at Hector International Airport in Fargo Monday night. Officials with the airline tell WDAY Radio that there was actually no emergency landing at all involving the plane.
Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
"No Travel Advisories" lifted in this area, roads still slick
(Willmar MN-) At 7 last night MNDOT lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in southwest Minnesota, including the following highway segments:. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
One Injured in Crash Southeast of Hutchinson
A Montevideo man was injured in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hutchinson late Monday morning. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Nathan Olson was taken to Hutchinson ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Olson was traveling Southbound on Highway 22 near 155th Street when the vehicle left...
Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order. Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code. He...
Storm causes hundreds of crashes, Willmar got 14 inches of snow
(Golden Valley, MN) -- The winter storm was a contributing factor in hundreds of vehicle crashes Tuesday and Wednesday across the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 386 crashes from 11:30 a-m Tuesday through 9:30 Wednesday night. Troopers say 22 people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal accident in Clearwater. Authorities also helped out at another 11-hundred incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 26 semis that jackknifed.
1 killed in Wright County crash; driving conditions remain slick for much of the state
MINNESOTA, USA — Officials say a man died Tuesday evening after a truck struck a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, just south of St. Cloud. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the road conditions were snowy and icy after a dangerous winter storm created difficult driving conditions for much of the state.
Authorities respond to car fire in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities responded to a car fire in North Mankato, this morning. Around 10:30 a.m., North Mankato Fire Department and public safety sectioned off Lee and Hoover street. A car fire was reported in the garage of the Hoover Estates apartment complex. Smoke surrounded the area...
Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota
A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified
Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
Redwood Falls Fire Department asks public to clear snow around hydrants
The Redwood Falls Fire Department is asking for the public’s help clearing snow and ice from around fire hydrants near your property. Remember to clear at least three feet around the hydrant to ensure firefighters can quickly gain access in an emergency. A cleared hydrant helps reduce the risk of loss of life or property.
