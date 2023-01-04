Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of December 30, 2022 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ

Read full article on original website
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Kings to Buy for 2023
Top dividend stocks have risen to the occasion during the market downturn and provided investors superior returns while padding their investment accounts with some extra cash. Three great examples are PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG). All have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. These companies have solid financials, earn regular sales at grocery stores, and have at least a 50-year streak of growing dividends to shareholders -- earning them the coveted label of Dividend King.
NASDAQ
Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?
A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
How Dividend Growth Investing Works
Dividend growth (DG) investing is a strategy for profiting in the stock market. It’s a business model for running your personal investing. In constructing and managing your portfolio, DG investing focuses primarily on reliably getting ever-increasing income from your stocks rather than on stock prices and capital gains. The...
Retirement Strategy: 4 ETFs For Adding A 10% Yield To Your Portfolio
Even though 2022 was a year to forget, it did present some opportunities for investors. In particular, dividend income seekers have many more chances to capture not just reasonable, but in some cases downright enticing, yields. The improvement is very clear on the fixed income side. For much of the...
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
thestockdork.com
The 7 Best Value Stocks With Dividends To Buy Now
Value stocks that pay dividends represent a great way to earn passive income from the markets. We’re talking about income that investors can use to stay afloat during volatile market conditions like the ones we’re currently facing. So, what are the best value stocks with dividends to buy now? Let’s take a look at our top seven.
Woonsocket Call
Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
To answer the question of why is Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) moving higher, I must because it is executing a major turnaround plan and offers a deep value to investors and a very high yield. And this is within the consumer staples sector (NYSEARCA: XLY) we’re talking about, not the broad market, which is valuable to investors.
NASDAQ
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
NASDAQ
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
Woonsocket Call
Aircraft Battery Charging and Testing Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Forecast by 2029 - ATEQ AVIATION, DUNCAN AVIATION, Saft, ARBIN INSTRUMENTS, Enersys
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Aircraft Battery Charging And Testing Market Scope & Overview. The Aircraft Battery Charging And Testing market research is a thorough, expert examination of the industry, with an emphasis on worldwide market trends. All data and analysis, including predictions, assessments, and estimates, are conducted using time-tested approaches such as Porter's Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Additional elements such as the supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth picture of the market.
Zacks.com
4 High-Flying Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows to Bet On
VRTV - Free Report) , A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (. AMRK - Free Report) , Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (. HHS - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a company generating profits might face bankruptcy while meeting obligations if it is low on cash flow. However, a company with a sturdy cash balance can effectively tide over any market mayhem. It also indicates that profits are being channelized in the right direction.
NASDAQ
MAC Dividend Yield Pushes Above 6%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.68), with the stock changing hands as low as $11.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Money Machines
Investing is ultimately about making money. If your investments don't make money for you, they're useless. And the more money they generate, the more money you're likely to make. It stands to reason, therefore, that some of the best investment ideas are ones that already generate boatloads of cash. With...
msn.com
5 Great Fixed-Income Funds to Buy for 2023
2022 was one of the worst years to be a fixed-income investor. Aggressive interest rate hikes sent bond yields soaring, which caused the price of fixed-income assets – especially longer-duration issues – to plummet. Investors holding a traditionally balanced 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds suffered their deepest drawdowns in decades.
NASDAQ
Vyant Bio To Explore Strategic Alternatives; Stock Doubles
(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) more-than-doubled in extended session on Wednesday after the biotechnology company announced that it is exploring a range of strategic alternatives. Vyant Bio said it has engaged LifeSci Capital as its financial advisor to assist in exploring a range of strategic...
Woonsocket Call
Jordan Belfort inspires a new merchant cash advance division called New Vision Funding
Zoom capital was presently surprised when Jordan Belfort entered 40 Wall Street to visit them. The Wolf of Wall Street inspired Zoom capital to start a new division called New Vision Funding. New Vision Funding is constantly growing. They offer more than just a merchant cash advance. They also offer lines of credit, equipment financing, and many different types of funding. They also have mastered the factoring rate so that you never get overleveraged.
Woonsocket Call
CORRECTING and REPLACING OCC Clears Record-Setting 10.38 Billion Total Contracts in 2022
In the third bullet under "Highlights," release should read "Stock Loan transaction volume up 24.9% year-over-year" (instead of "Stock Loan transaction volume up 8.6% year-over-year"). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005333/en/. The updated release reads:. OCC CLEARS RECORD-SETTING 10.38 BILLION TOTAL CONTRACTS IN 2022. OCC,...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are...
