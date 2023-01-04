Read full article on original website
Related
Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023
With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
Woonsocket Call
MOODYFX will hold an online seminar in response to public demand.
In response to public pressure, MOODYFX will conduct a 2-hour online seminar on financial investing on 15/02/2023, Wednesday starting at 8 p.m., which will allow inexperienced investors to be financially literate. The COVID-19 outbreak, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the energy crisis, and other global incidents during the previous two years have...
NASDAQ
FTSE 100 Rallies Led By Energy Stocks
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks were sharply higher on their first trading session of 2023. Markets await a reading on manufacturing for December, which is expected to have held steady year-on-year. The benchmark FTSE 100 rallied 150 points, or 2 percent, to 7,600 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.
Woonsocket Call
$639+ Billion Worldwide Digital Gift Card Industry to 2031 - Surging Awareness of Digital Payment is Expected to Propel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Gift Card Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital gift card market. The global digital gift card market is expected to grow...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
wealthinsidermag.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
msn.com
Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits decline
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with COVID-19 infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation. China's government is dismantling pandemic restrictions, yet a surge in infections there is prompting tougher...
CNBC
Samsung expected to post lowest quarterly profit in years due to memory chip 'market carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data
Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks that raised interest rates last year to cool inflation might be willing to push the world into recession.Inflation might “remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index gained...
CNBC
China's home prices fell at an accelerating rate in December, survey shows
China's home prices fell at a faster pace in December, reflecting persistently weak demand amid rising Covid-19 cases despite a slew of support measures. Home prices in 100 cities fell for the sixth month in a row in December, declining 0.08% from a month earlier after falling 0.06% in November, according to the survey by China Index Academy.
Woonsocket Call
Data Destruction Service Market Size and Share 2022 : Global Solution, Services, Development Scope, New Trends, Technological Growth and Innovation Forecast by 2028
Data Destruction Service Market SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players - CBL Data Recovery Technologies, CIMELIA Resource Recovery, Cleardata, CloudBlue Technologies, Dataserv Group, EcoCentric, InfoFort, Jetico, Kroll Ontrack, McCollister, MRK Group, Simsre Cycling. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2023 -- Data Destruction Service Market Scope & Overview Report 2022 :...
India's FY24 growth to dip to 5.5% from 6.8% in FY23 - HSBC economist
MUMBAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India's economy is expected to grow 5.5% in the next financial year, a notch below the expected potential rate of 6%, as growth momentum in the country was slowing gradually, an economist at HSBC said on Thursday.
CNBC
Gold rallies to 6-month high in buoyant start to 2023
Gold started the new year on a solid note after ending a volatile 2022 largely unchanged, with prices rallying to a more than six-month peak on Tuesday as investors positioned for the Federal Reserve's latest policy minutes. Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,836.12 per ounce, having hit a high since...
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures climb for second day as gold extends rally
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday as gold prices extended gains, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues about further tightening. March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% by 0649 a.m....
TREX Global:U.S. bond yields fall to boost gold prices, focus on Fed meeting minutes and ISM manufacturing PMI
Photo bye.g(lalit/Unsplash) U.S. December Markit manufacturing PMI final value hits new low since May 2020. Data on Tuesday showed that the final Markit manufacturing PMI in the United States recorded 46.2 in December, the lowest since May 2020.
Woonsocket Call
CES 2023: Local Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Forces Define Regional Trajectories of Connected Home CPE in 2023
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 5, 2023 - PRLog -- CES 2023 -- The prospects of inflation and a global recession are a common variable that will influence how network service providers (NSPs) in different regions assess their strategic customer premises equipment options (CPE) for 2023. That said, local market conditions will determine the pace at which new technologies are deployed and new services adopted for connected home applications, according to Mercedes Pastor, Senior Vice President of VANTIVA's Global Customer Unit, in an interview with journalists during CES 2023.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-China rebound hopes lift EM stocks, Poland seen holding rates
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit three-week highs on Wednesday on hopes of an economic boost to China following the easing of its zero-COVID policy, while a softer dollar supported EM currencies ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. The MSCI's EM equities index .MSCIEF...
Woonsocket Call
Flora Growth Provides Update to International Commercial Cannabis Export Business
The company reports approximately 1,000 kilograms of commercial cannabis dry flower and derivative exports to Europe and the United States in Q4 of 2022. Flora Growth has also received an updated cannabis export and production quota from the Colombian government, including the addition of four additional proprietary genetics and increased production for domestic medical markets.
Comments / 0