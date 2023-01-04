Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks that raised interest rates last year to cool inflation might be willing to push the world into recession.Inflation might “remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index gained...

