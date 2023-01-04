Read full article on original website
Vape-Jet Introduces New Line of Vape Cartridge Production Machines
Oregon, US, 3rd January 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, Vape-Jet is proud to introduce its latest line of vape cartridge production machines, designed to streamline the production process and improve product quality. These state-of-the-art machines are fully-automatic and semi-automatic, able to fill and cap a wide range of vape cartridges with precision and efficiency.
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
6 tips for dealing with medical gaslighting, according to doctors
Medical gaslighting, or when clinicians make patients think their symptoms are all in their heads, can lead to misdiagnoses and improper treatments.
UCSF professor offers steps to cure insomnia without medication
Those who suffer from insomnia have an alternative besides sleep medication to address their inability to get a good night’s rest. Dr. Aric Prather, a renowned sleep scientist at UCSF, has published a book.
DecentCustom the best convenient way to Make Product a Brand with Professional Printing Services
Are you looking for a practical tool to help your small business find customers and expand its market?. Look nowhere else! I found a company that makes customized products which are readily apparent to the market, are well-liked by consumers, are easy to use, have high quality, and are affordably priced. They ought to be your top choice. Decentcustom helped me when it came to expert customization.
Doctors & Their Families Less Likely to Follow Medical Guidelines Than Others
TUESDAY, Dec. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Doctors are notorious for criticizing patients who don't take medications as prescribed. But physicians and their families are themselves less likely than everyone else to comply with medication guidelines, a new, large-scale study has found. People tend to adhere to medication guidelines about...
Primary Care Shifts to Pharmacy and Retail Clinic Settings, Survey Reveals
– Primary care is continuing to decentralize with more decisions made outside of primary care offices, according to a recent report by Wolters Kluwer. – The Pharmacy Next: Health Consumer Medication Trends survey explores consumer sentiment amid this shift, and offers insight into what safeguards are needed to address their top concerns around medication-related care.
Mother-Daughter Team at Essynce Virtual Assistants Helps Businesses Evolve with Wide Range of Professional Virtual Administrative Support Services
Starr Barrett and Essynce Moore collectively bring Over 20 Years of Experience and a Personalized Approach to the Virtual Assistant Industry. Essynce Virtual Assistants (EVA), a virtual administrative support service founded by Starr Barrett, a business graduate with over 20 years of experience in corporate administration, and her daughter Essynce Moore, a talented serial entrepreneur and VP of Youth Development, is dedicated to helping businesses evolve through its wide range of virtual assistant services.
BLUETTI to Debut Its Latest EP900 Home Power Backup System at CES 2023
LAS VEGAS - January 4, 2023 - (Newswire.com) BLUETTI, a pioneer in the clean energy storage industry, has decided to showcase its new model EP900 and other power backup products at the upcoming CES 2023, the world's biggest tech conference. It claims to redefine home energy at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall #9335, Jan. 5-8, 2023.
Australian-listed Company EZZ develops Two products to battle COVID-19 and respiratory infections
Throughout the growth of a global pandemic, how to prevent secondary infections after COVID-19 is an essential topic. Recently, EZZ Life Science, a leading Australian genomic company listed on the ASX Main Board, officially announced that it has developed two immune products for COVID-19; EZZ NK Plus Capsule and EZZ NK Plus Spray. These products are a combination of symptom relief specially customized for COVID-19 by genetic scientists based on the latest generation of NK cellular technology and have been certified by the US FDA.
xTool D1 Pro Review (2023): Laser Engraver & Cutting Machine Review Published by Cutting Simply
Cutting Simply, a leading website for laser engraver and cutting machine reviews and guides, has published their review of the xTool D1 Pro cutting machine. The xTool D1 Pro is a powerful and versatile cutting machine that has garnered attention from professionals and hobbyists alike. Cutting Simply's expert team put the xTool D1 Pro through a series of thorough tests to assess its capabilities and performance.
BEST Inc. Launches High-Quality User-friendly Equipment for PCB Rework/Repair
BEST Inc., a fast-paced leading provider of rework and repair solutions, announces the availability of its equipment for PCB rework/repairs. Every soldering geek knows that the key to effective PCB rework/repair lies not just in skill but in possession of professional-grade equipment. BEST Inc. is a forward-thinking tech company that offers PCB rework/repair solutions through the development of high-quality tools for PCB rework/repair. With tools provided by BEST Inc, users are guaranteed an increase in the quality and longevity of their PCB rework/repair.
Speedy Paper Helper Offers Assignment Writer Services Online
Speedy Paper Helper is a reputable company that provides professional writing services to students and commercial clients online. Speedy Paper Helper is an online writing service that understands how crucial the correct usage of language can be. Thus, they ensure they provide only the highest quality papers written by professional academic writers with relevant professional degrees. Their team comprises the best experts who specialize in various fields of study, so their capabilities and professionalism do not limit them. Speedy Paper Helper becomes the best choice for those who want to get the highest grade for their essays, research papers, and other academic writing assignments.
Microfluidic Devices Patent Monitor 2023: Get Updated Data on Microfluidics Patent Activity with New Patents, Patents Expired or Abandoned, Latest Patent Transfers and Patent Litigation - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Microfluidic Devices Patent Monitor" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Microfluidic is a well-established growing market with successful applications in several industrial areas. Microfluidics emerged at the beginning of the 1980s and is used for example in the development of inkjet printheads, DNA chips, lab-on-a-chip technology, or point-of-care...
InnoCare to Present Latest Clinical Data of Gunagratinib at the Upcoming 2023 ASCO GI
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company will present the latest clinical data of FGFR inhibitor gunagratinib (ICP-192) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal (ASCO GI) Cancers Symposium on January 19-21, 2023, which will be held online and offline in San Francisco, U.S.
Michael Baptiste Launches Free 5-Day Online Business Activator Bootcamp Experience To Help Entrepreneurs Learn How To Activate Their Own Business
Michael Baptiste's Online Business Activator Bootcamp intends to provide an excellent free five-day online training experience delivered via digital Zoom meetings from January 9th to January 13th, 2023. This Bootcamp is focused on teaching how to consciously convert an idea into an online business as Michael did. Anyone who is...
Travelers are now eligible to apply for a visa online from us-visa-online portal.
Us-visa-online is proud to announce that we are now offering an online visa application service. This new service will allow applicants to submit their visa application and supporting documents electronically, from the comfort of their own home.This convenient new service is available for a variety of visa types, including tourist, business, and student visas. us-visa-online is committed to providing our customers with the most efficient and convenient visa application experience possible.For more information, please visit our website at www.us-visa-online.com or contact our customer service team at 1-888-123-4567.
Cardiac Insight’s Cardea SOLO™ Wearable ECG System Chosen for Stanford Medicine Study to Measure Atrial Fibrillation in Older Women
Cardiac Insight, Inc., a leading healthcare innovator specializing in prescription-based wearable cardiac sensors and automated electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis software for cardiac arrhythmia diagnosis, today announced that researchers at Stanford Medicine selected the company’s Cardea SOLO™ wearable ECG system for a medical study entitled: Serial 7-Day Electrocardiogram Patch Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in High-Risk Older Women by the CHARGE-AF Score.
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. to Introduce Milweb™ Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology with Proprietary Algorithms at CES 2023
SMK Electronics Corporation, U.S.A. today announced a new MilwebTM Millimeter Wave Sensor Technology and Solution. Utilizing the company’s proprietary algorithms, the Milweb Wave Sensor can identify objects, surfaces, up-coming terrain and even, at a close range, an individual’s heart rate and respiration. This versatile new sensor technology has applications in Home Automation, Automotive Manufacturing, Healthcare and Safety products. (Booth #52360 Venetian Expo, January 5th-8th, 2023, Las Vegas).
Food Trucks Global Markets Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - Cafe2U, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Kogi Korean BBQ, Kona Ice, Pizza Hut LLC, and Tim Hortons - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Food Trucks: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report segments the market by food truck type, food type, serving type, and region. The report provides an overview of the global food truck market and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report estimates market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Market values have been calculated based on the total revenue of food truck providers.
